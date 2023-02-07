We have listed these Yorkshire celebrities in order from highest earnings to lowest earnings - with the top 10 being the richest celebrities from the region.

Our region is the birthplace of many accomplished actors, singers, producers, chefs, writers and many more who have gone on to star in Hollywood films, such as Sean Bean, and pave the way for female empowerment through music, such as Mel B and the rest of the Spice Girls.

It’s no wonder that most of them are earning into their millions and captivating a large fanbase, with Jodie Whittaker’s successful role in Doctor Who and Charlie Heaton’s rise to stardom following his portrayal of Jonathan Byers on the popular Netflix sci-fi TV show Stranger Things.

We have looked at the richest celebrities from Yorkshire, according to their estimated earnings on Celebrity Net Worth.

Zayn Malik. (Pic credit: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)

Richest celebrities from Yorkshire

1 - Paul Caddick

From: Castleford

Net worth: £249,645,000 ($300,000,000)

Louis Tomlinson. (Pic credit: Gary Gershoff / Getty Images)

Occupation: Businessman, founder of Caddick Group

1= Barbara Taylor

From: Leeds

Net worth: £249,645,000 ($300,000,000)

Jane McDonald. (Pic credit: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images)

Occupation: Author

2 - Jimi Heselden

From: Halton Moor

Net worth: £208,122,500 ($250,000,000)

Sean Bean. (Pic credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Occupation: Businessperson and entrepreneur

3 - Amanda Staveley

From: Ripon

Net worth: £141,477,400 ($170,000,000)

Occupation: Business executive

4 - Zayn Malik

James Martin. (Pic credit: Stuart C Wilson / Getty Images)

From: Bradford

Net worth: £62,439,750 ($75,000,000)

Occupation: Singer, songwriter, musician and disc jockey

5 - Louis Tomlinson

From: Doncaster

Net worth: £58,277,800 ($70,000,000)

Occupation: Singer, actor and football player

5= Joe Elliott

From: Sheffield

Net worth: £58,277,800 ($70,000,000)

Occupation: Singer-songwriter, singer, musician, songwriter and record producer

5= Patrick Stewart

From: Mirfield

Net worth: £62,451,750 ($70,000,000)

Occupation: Actor, voice actor, journalist, television director and film producer

5= Jeremy Clarkson

From: Doncaster

Net worth: £58,277,800 ($70,000,000)

Occupation: Journalist, presenter, author, writer, broadcaster, talk show host, peddler, motorist, columnist and screenwriter

6 - Ben Kingsley

From: Snainton

Net worth: £49,970,400 ($60,000,000)

Occupation: Actor and voice actor

6= Joe Cocker

From: Sheffield

Net worth: £49,970,400 ($60,000,000)

Occupation: Singer, composer, actor and musician

7 - Judi Dench

From: York

Net worth: £37,487,700 ($45,000,000)

Occupation: Actor

8 - Marco Pierre White

From: Leeds

Net worth: £33,294,400 ($40,000,000)

Occupation: Chef

9 - Adam Hildreth

From: Leeds

Net worth: £31,621,700 ($38,000,000)

Occupation: Entrepreneur

10 - Chris Moyles

From: Leeds

Net worth: £16,645,200 ($20,000,000)

Occupation: Author, disc jockey, presenter and broadcaster

10= Sean Bean

From: Sheffield

Net worth: £16,645,200 ($20,000,000)

Occupation: Actor and voice actor

10= Dominic West

From: Sheffield

Net worth: £16,645,200 ($20,000,000)

Occupation: Actor, voice actor and television director

11 - James Toseland

From: Doncaster

Net worth: 12,486,300 ($15,000,000)

Occupation: Pianist and former motorcycle racer

12 - Michael Parkinson

From: Cudworth

Net worth: £9,985,800 ($12,000,000)

Occupation: Broadcaster, journalist and author

12= Tom Wilkinson

From: Wharfedale

Net worth: £9,985,800 ($12,000,000)

Occupation: Actor and voice actor

12= John McLaughlin

From: Doncaster

Net worth: £9,985,800 ($12,000,000)

Occupation: Guitarist, bandleader, and composer

13 - Chris Norman

From: Redcar

Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)

Occupation: Singer (soft rock)

13= Alan Hawkshaw

From: Leeds

Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)

Occupation: He was an organist, composer, songwriter and film score composer

13= Kiki Dee (Pauline Matthews)

From: Little Horton

Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)

Occupation: Pop singer

13= Timothy West

From: Bradford

Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)

Occupation: Actor, writer and theatre director

13= Leigh Francis (Keith Lemon)

From: Beeston, Leeds

Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)

Occupation: Actor, screenwriter, comedian, writer, voice actor and stand-up comedian

13= Matthew Lewis

From: Leeds

Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)

Occupation: Actor

13= Diana Rigg

From: Doncaster

Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)

Occupation: Actor

13= Kimberley Walsh

From: Bradford

Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)

Occupation: Singer, actor, songwriter, presenter, model and dancer

13= Ricky Wilson

From: Keighley

Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)

Occupation: Singer, singer-songwriter and musician

13= Robert Palmer

From: Batley

Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)

Occupation: Singer, record producer, musician and singer-songwriter

14 - James Milner

From: Leeds

Net worth: £7,494,804 ($9,000,000)

Occupation: Football player

15 - Kari Wells

From: Unknown area in Yorkshire

Net worth: £6,654,080 ($8,000,000)

Occupation: TV personality

15= Keith Emerson

From: Todmorden

Net worth: £6,654,080 ($8,000,000)

Occupation: Songwriter, musician, organist, keyboard player, composer and film score composer

15= Tan France

From: Doncaster

Net worth: £6,654,080 ($8,000,000)

Occupation: Fashion designer, entrepreneur and television host

15= Corinne Bailey Rae

From: Leeds

Net worth: £6,654,080 ($8,000,000)

Occupation: Guitarist and singer-songwriter

15= Vic Reeves

From: Leeds

Net worth: £6,654,080 ($8,000,000)

Occupation: Presenter, actor, comedian, screenwriter, film score composer, film producer and artist

16 - Toby Kebbell

From: Pontefract

Net worth: £4,990,560 ($6,000,000)

Occupation: Film, television and stage actor

16= Jane McDonald

From: Wakefield

Net worth: £4,990,560 ($6,000,000)

Occupation: Presenter, singer, actor

16= John Newman

From: Settle

Net worth: £4,990,560 ($6,000,000)

Occupation: Singer

16= Kay Mellor

From: Leeds

Net worth: £4,990,560 ($6,000,000)

Occupation: She was an actor, scriptwriter, producer and director

16= Jodie Whittaker

From: Huddersfield

Net worth: £4,990,560 ($6,000,000)

Occupation: Actor

16= Melanie Brown (Mel B)

From: Harehills, Leeds

Net worth: £4,990,560 ($6,000,000)

Occupation: Singer, author, presenter, songwriter, actor, singer-songwriter, television producer, music artist, dancer and model

17 - David Bradley

From: York

Net worth: £4,162,050 ($5,000,000)

Occupation: Comedian, Actor

17= James Martin

From: Malton

Net worth: £4,162,050 ($5,000,000)

Occupation: Chef

17= CJ de Mooi

From: Barnsley

Net worth: £4,162,050 ($5,000,000)

Occupation: Actor, writer, former professional quizzer and television personality

17= Bob Mortimer

From: Middlesbrough

Net worth: £4,162,050 ($5,000,000)

Occupation: Presenter, comedian, screenwriter, actor and film score composer

17= Peter Stringfellow

From: Sheffield

Net worth: £4,162,050 ($5,000,000)

Occupation: Businessperson

17= Richard Griffiths

From: Thornabee-on-Tees

Net worth: £4,162,050 ($5,000,000)

Occupation: Actor

18 - Charlie Heaton

From: Leeds

Net worth: £3,329,040 ($4,000,000)

Occupation: Actor

18= Ralph Ineson

From: Leeds

Net worth: £3,329,040 ($4,000,000)

Occupation: Actor and teacher

18= Jim Carter

From: Harrogate

Net worth: £3,329,040 ($4,000,000)

Occupation: Actor and voice actor

19 - Kell Brook

From: Sheffield

Net worth: £2,497,380 ($3,000,000)

Occupation: Former professional boxer

19= Julian Sands

From: Otley

Net worth: £2,497,380 ($3,000,000)

Occupation: Actor and voice actor

19= Tim Booth

From: Bradford

Net worth: £2,497,380 ($3,000,000)

Occupation: Singer, actor and dancer

19= Helen Baxendale

From: Pontefract

Net worth: £2,497,380 ($3,000,000)

Occupation: Actor and film producer

19= Royston Langdon

From: Leeds

Net worth: £2,497,380 ($3,000,000)

Occupation: Musician, film score composer, singer, songwriter and bassist

19= James Frain

From: Leeds

Net worth: £2,497,380 ($3,000,000)

Occupation: Actor

20 - Joanne Froggatt

From: Littlebeck

Net worth: £1,664,820 ($2,000,000)

Occupation: Actor

20= Danny Willett

From: Sheffield

Net worth: £1,664,820 ($2,000,000)

Occupation: Professional golfer

20= Brian Bedford

From: Morley

Net worth: £1,664,820 ($2,000,000)

Occupation: Actor and theatre director

20= Danny Worsnop

From: Beverley

Net worth: £1,664,820 ($2,000,000)

Occupation: Singer, keyboard player, musician and photographer

21 - Natalia Kills

From: Bradford

Net worth: £831,510 ($1,000,000)

Occupation: Actor, songwriter, film director, record producer and singer-songwriter

21= Lindsey Strutt

From: Wheatley Hills

Net worth: £831,510 ($1,000,000)

Occupation: Glamour model

21= Sam Riley

From: Menston

Net worth: £831,510 ($1,000,000)

Occupation: Actor and singer

22 - Brian Blessed

From: Mexborough

Net worth: £410, 245 ($500,000)