Dorothy Clegg: The former mayor of Whitby who sold 'lucky ducks' to tourists

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former teacher at Eskdale School, she was introduced to the shop by her friend Peter Rantell following the death of her husband, Alan, in a caving accident in Cumbria.

Once installed in Whitby she was persuaded to run for the Town Council, first as an Independent member and then a Conservative.

She eventually headed up the planning committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dorothy Clegg the owner of Whitby Glass and Lucky Duck shop and a former mayor of the town

In 1994 she extolled the virtues of Whitby in Big Day Out, a BBC programme which filmed her fashioning the lucky ducks out of twisted glass over a bunsen burner within sight of the shoppers.

The town, she said, had an “end of the world quality you won’t find anywhere else”.