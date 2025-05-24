Dorothy Clegg: The former mayor of Whitby who sold 'lucky ducks' to tourists
A former teacher at Eskdale School, she was introduced to the shop by her friend Peter Rantell following the death of her husband, Alan, in a caving accident in Cumbria.
Once installed in Whitby she was persuaded to run for the Town Council, first as an Independent member and then a Conservative.
She eventually headed up the planning committee.
In 1994 she extolled the virtues of Whitby in Big Day Out, a BBC programme which filmed her fashioning the lucky ducks out of twisted glass over a bunsen burner within sight of the shoppers.
The town, she said, had an “end of the world quality you won’t find anywhere else”.
She is honoured in the current Whitby Lasses Exhibition at the town museum.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.