Dorothy Clegg: The former mayor of Whitby who sold 'lucky ducks' to tourists

Dorothy Clegg, who has died at 93, was a long-serving councillor and former Mayor of Whitby who for many years ran the decorative glass shop on Sandgate in the town centre that produced souvenir ‘lucky ducks’ for tourists.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post

Leaders

Published 24th May 2025, 05:00 BST

A former teacher at Eskdale School, she was introduced to the shop by her friend Peter Rantell following the death of her husband, Alan, in a caving accident in Cumbria.

Once installed in Whitby she was persuaded to run for the Town Council, first as an Independent member and then a Conservative.

She eventually headed up the planning committee.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Dorothy Clegg the owner of Whitby Glass and Lucky Duck shop and a former mayor of the townDorothy Clegg the owner of Whitby Glass and Lucky Duck shop and a former mayor of the town
Dorothy Clegg the owner of Whitby Glass and Lucky Duck shop and a former mayor of the town

In 1994 she extolled the virtues of Whitby in Big Day Out, a BBC programme which filmed her fashioning the lucky ducks out of twisted glass over a bunsen burner within sight of the shoppers.

The town, she said, had an “end of the world quality you won’t find anywhere else”.

She is honoured in the current Whitby Lasses Exhibition at the town museum.

Related topics:WhitbyMayorTown CouncilCumbria

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice