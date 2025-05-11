Double TWO: Trailblazing Wakefield Shirt Company behind two-collar shirts, which even had its own bus service
The Hepworth Wakefield and the Tileyard, formerly Rutland Mills, may be the most eye-catching buildings lining the River Calder on the edge of Wakefield City Centre.
In their shadow, across the water, however, is a pioneering shirt company that put Wakefield and the whole of Yorkshire on the map.
Wakefield may be synonymous with its sculpture trail and being an integral part of the Rhubarb Triangle
People often forget that Wakefield is steeped in textile history , but it is steeped in textile history.
Double TWO, formerly Wakefield Shirt Company, has been a key part of this industry for the past 85 years.
It is the trailblazing company behind two-collar shirts and the world’s first shirt made entirely of man-made fibres.
Double TWO was also pioneering in how well it treated its employees during the 1940s and 50s.
The company launched amid the Second World War when conscription meant that women had to replace many men in the workplace who'd been sent to fight.
While most places paid women less than their male counterparts, Double TWO paid and treated women equally.
Female staff were given all the necessary training, and they had the same opportunities to progress as their male counterparts. They were also given access to a company doctor and hot meals for lunch.
At its peak, the company employed 1500 people in Wakefield and 600 nationally. Two-thirds of the workforce were women.
Double Two even had its bus service, where it would collect staff and take them
to the factory. This enabled women to get to work and promote the shirt company.
While fewer than one hundred people work at Double TWO today, you can still see where employees would have alighted from the company bus to start work each day at the factory.
Double TWO’s marketing director, Noreen Allan - who has worked at the company for a year, studied the company at university.
She said: “It was very different in the market.”
Noreen said the company has always been forward-thinking.
“They were environmentally friendly ahead of their time with the collars.”
She said the company has evolved, acquiring Sugden's workwear and becoming a key supplier to the police and ambulance services.
Noreen added: “As much as fashion has changed in terms of cuts and fabrics, people will wear various white shirts, blues, and pinks mostly.”
She said that with the rise of Instagram and social media, men have become more fashion-conscious and will experiment with colour.
The history of Double TWO
Initially, the company started in 1940. Founded by Isaak Donner, a Jewish refugee who had fled Vienna, and Frank Myers. Together, they launched the Wakefield Shirt Company.
The company started on the fourth floor of a building in Wakefield city centre before taking over the entire building by 1946.
Wakefield Shirt Company later became Double TWO, their most successful brand.
Double TWO had been the brand name of one of the company's pioneering designs, which involved making shirts with detachable collars. Each shirt came with a second collar, ensuring the shirts were long-lasting. Once the stiff collar looked worn, it could be replaced. Some shirts came with spare cuffs, too.
This patented design, created by the Donner family, transformed the company into a global enterprise.
By 1952, Double TWO had grown so much that it had moved from the city centre to its industrial estate across eight acres on an industrial estate off Thornes Lane in Wakefield.
Here, next to the River Calder, the company thrived, pioneering first-of-a-kind shirts and blouses.
At the beginning of the 1950s, Double TWO teamed up with ICI representative, Dr Rex Winfield, and produced the world’s first man-made fibre shirt.