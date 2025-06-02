Downton Abbey: Film trailer for Grande Finale shows the Crawleys at Ripon Racecourse

A new trailer for Downton Abbey: The Grande Finale has shown members of the Crawley family enjoying a day out at Ripon Racecourse.

The preview for the much anticipated final film in Julian Fellowes’ period franchise was released on Monday.

Much of the cast, including Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary, Hugh Bonneville as Lord Grantham, and Penelope Wilton as Isobel Crawley, have reunited for the film.

While Downton Abbey is set in North Yorkshire - somewhere between Thirsk and Ripon - the estate used for filming the stately home of the Crawleys is Highclere Castle in Hampshire.

But last year, cast members were seen filming at locations including Ripon Racecourse and The Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate.

The trailer shows members of the family in their finery at the famous racecourse, while retired butler Mr Carson, played by Jim Carter, takes on an announcer role declaring: “Welcome to 1930.”

One notable cast member who will not feature in the film is, of course, Dame Maggie Smith, who died in 2024.

Her character, Violet the Dowager Countess of Grantham, died in the previous film in the series, Downton Abbey: A New Era.

In a touching nod to Dame Maggie, the trailer shows Lady Mary gazing at her portrait within the walls of Downton Abbey.

The trailer shows the words: “It’s almost time to bid farewell” before ending with the family and staff all waiting outside the grand estate, while the Earl presses his finger to his lips and then places them on the wall.

Starting as a series in 2010, the programme won a number of awards, including 15 Emmys, with three of them going to Dame Maggie for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series.

The series, the final of which aired on TV on Christmas Day in 2015, has also won a special TV Bafta award and earned Dame Maggie a nod.

Released in 2019, the first film in the trilogy depicted a royal visit to the Crawley family and Downton staff, while the second film, Downton Abbey: A New Era, saw them travel to France after Violet inherited a villa.