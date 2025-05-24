Dr James Greenwood: How I went from filling my childhood Yorkshire home with pets to being an expert TV vet

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There he was, no older than five, out in the Pennines on his great aunt’s hill farm as an ewe started to lamb. “I can remember the shepherd wrapping my hand around this odd squidgy slimy thing coming out the back of the sheep and there was a new life then, a lamb, in front of me. It still slightly takes (my) breath away every time (I) see new life.

“But I can remember just that mystical, magical kind of moment. It all sounds very poetic. But I honestly do think something happened in that moment that lit a spark of fascination with animals.”

More than 30 years later and Dr James Greenwood is a practicing small animal veterinarian and an expert vet for BBC’s Morning Live. What started in childhood as caring for a ‘menagerie’ of creatures at his home in Huddersfield has now grown into a nearing two-decade (and counting) career helping animals in need and supporting their owners.

Dr James Greenwood, who became the resident vet on BBC One’s Morning Live in 2020.

Greenwood is also the author of two books, the latest of which, published last month, is aimed at the younger generation. With How to Talk to Your Pet: And Other Animals, he hopes to empower children to understand the needs and wants of animals that they’re likely to encounter in everyday life. Illustrator Jack Viant brings the creature characters to life.

“We’re taking the reader on a bit of a guided tour to meet all the different species and pets that I meet in practice,” says Greenwood. “I suppose bringing them behind the scenes of what it’s like to be a vet, but also trying to kind of give them that insight into the secret language of pets as it were - how we can understand animals a little bit better and how we can act around animals to make them feel comfortable and feel seen and loved and heard.”

Greenwood is speaking from his home in North Somerset, which he shares with husband Mark and their two-year-old Oliver (along with their rescue Labrador Dolly, hens, sheep, and a pig). “Whether you like animals or whether you’re a bit fearful of them, whether you have pets, or whether you don’t have pets, animals are all around us,” the 41-year-old continues. “So I think it can only be a good thing for all children to have that level of understanding over what animals might be thinking or feeling in certain situations.”

“I’m also a big believer that we learn so much about ourselves through our pets,” he says. “And I think that can start with children. You don’t have to be an adult to pick those lessons up.”

Dr James Greenwood developed a love of animals at a young age, growing up in Yorkshire.

Greenwood’s own childhood was full of as many animals as his parents would allow him to cram into their home. His plea for a goat fell on deaf ears but he had tanks in his room with fish, newts, stick insects and crabs, whilst his garden was home to bantams and ducks, and then there were the rabbits and guinea pigs. “I got very good at sitting my parents down and creating a pitching campaign as to why I thought it was a really good idea for us to have all these animals,” he laughs fondly. “I had to jump through quite a few hoops to get to the point where I had these pets in my life. But they did say yes to it eventually, and looking back, I have to give them some credit.”

In his early teens, Greenwood got his first job in a local vet practice, a dogsbody (excuse the pun) given tasks such as cleaning kennels and feeding the animals. It was a foot in the door and his first proper insight of what goes on beyond the waiting room. “You’ve got the operations, you’ve got animals being sick, you’ve got feral cats being wrangled by all the staff,” Greenwood says. “And it’s just drama. I remember seeing it all with my young teenage eyes thinking this is so cool…I think that lit the torch really for me.”

After five years of vet school in Bristol, Greenwood transitioned from being a training student to becoming ‘the’ vet in the room. He has since treated a range of animals from pigs and donkeys to dogs, horses and even, as a newly-qualified vet in Jersey, a newborn baby elephant. Greenwood has also been involved in a number of animal campaigns and is currently working with MSD Animal Health on vaccination awareness. Research from the company suggests 42 per cent of dogs and 72 per cent of cats in the UK are not currently protected by annual vaccinations.

“I’ve been there in the awful situation of having to counsel a family through losing maybe their puppy to parvovirus or their spaniel that’s run through the woods and picked up leptospirosis,” Greenwood says. “We’re not talking about simple diseases (that require) a quick course of medication. We’re talking about really debilitating, life-threatening, horrid, nasty diseases that we’re protecting against with vaccination. And when you’re faced with losing a pet to a disease that is actually entirely preventable with a simple annual vaccination...it’s heartbreaking to witness.”

Dr James Greenwood has recently brought out his first book for children.

Through such challenging lows and many extraordinary highs, it has been the animals themselves that have spurred Greenwood on to want to continue vetting. In 2023, he published his memoir, For The Love of Animals, charting stories of his life as a vet, as well as delving deep into his relationship with his beloved and much-missed Labrador Oliver, who sadly died the year before. The book was dedicated to the dog, and the vet’s son is also named after him.

“Honestly, I’ve never experienced grief like it,” Greenwood admits. “I dare say it probably did affect me maybe more than losing certain family members or human friends. You can’t really quantify grief, can you? You can’t really say what grief matters more than others. But I think there is that level of grief for a pet which just hits differently.”

Oliver the Lab came into Greenwood’s life at a difficult time. After an intense period of study, some of the hardest times of his career came with the first few years of veterinary practice. It was, to use his words, “sink or swim” as he got to grips with the likes of caesarean sections, horses with colic, and downer cows. A few years in, Greenwood’s mental health took a downward turn, as he juggled long hours, big responsibilities and a high-pressured environment. He was burnt out.

“I never stopped caring for the animals and I never ever stopped the level of care,” he says. “But I remember feeling exhausted and it’s something called compassion fatigue which is basically where you spend so much energy looking after all of your patients and putting so much time into that, you almost stop looking after yourself. There’s only so much you can give.” It’s an emotional job too. One minute Greenwood can be putting someone’s beloved pet to sleep. The next, he is welcoming an excited new puppy owner through the doors of his consulting room. “You’re on that emotional roller coaster all of the time,” he says.

Greenwood cut down his hours in practice and shifted his focus to small animals, which he has cared for ever since. Around the same time, he welcomed Oliver the Lab into his life and reignited a long-lost creative streak by taking up a ceramics course. That later paved the way for Greenwood’s first appearance on television screens, after his partner spotted an advert for what would become the inaugural series of The Great Pottery Throw Down. He later starred in the BAFTA-nominated children’s show The Pets Factor on CBBC and in 2020, he became the resident vet on BBC One’s Morning Live.

Two years ago, he fronted Channel 4’s Fur Babies, which followed the pregnancies and births of the nation’s pets and he’s recently been filming for a new ITV show - Fern Britton: Inside The Vet’s. “It still feels a bit accidental that I’m here at all really,” he says of his television work. “I find myself often giving the same sort of advice just in a different situation to a different pet. So, the fact that I can go on TV and give that information out to a much wider audience is one of the driving factors that keeps me doing it.”

Greenwood thrives now on the diversity within his weeks - a mix of ‘dad days’ with little Oliver, TV, writing, campaigning, and, of course, his veterinary practice. That, he says, will always come first. If he’s asked what he does, the answer is easy. “I say I’m a vet…and I would never want to stop being a vet...This is why I was put on the planet, I’m sure”.