Dr Kadiatu Kanneh-Mason: 'It's very difficult as a black person to go into fields, like classical music, that you're not expected to be in'

It was a proud moment for Dr Kadiatu Kanneh-Mason, watching her daughter, the oldest of seven musical siblings, make her concerto debut at the BBC Proms in 2023. Years of hard work transformed into a captivating performance for pianist Isata, one which has contributed to the now 29-year-old being in great demand from concert halls and orchestras around the world.

There’s a shadow, however, that lingers from that day. A racist remark was posted on social media in response to Isata playing – and it made one of Dr Kanneh-Mason’s younger daughters “sob uncontrollably”. "It’s a never-ending battle to keep positive, determined and creative,” Dr Kanneh-Mason wrote on Twitter at the time. “But we will.”

Today, she tells The Yorkshire Post that the incident was the first time she “decided to go public” about what her family has faced. “We saw the devastation that it caused and we thought it's time to speak,” she says.

Dr Kadiatu Kanneh-Mason is in Harrogate later this month. Photo: Jake Turney

“I think a lot of people think that if you don't say anything that nothing is happening and that somehow the positive story is the whole story,” Dr Kanneh-Mason continues. “And I think what we realised is it's unfair to other young people who might be coming up behind my children, who may also want to play music or want to do anything in any sphere, be successful in anything, it's unfair to pretend that things are not as they are.”

Such thinking inspired her latest book To Be Young, Gifted and Black, which was published earlier this year. The book focuses on what it means – and how it feels – to grow up as a Black artist in today’s turbulent times and, via conversations with her family, Dr Kanneh-Mason searches for a hopeful way through.

“It's a book about creativity and about what it means to be in the public eye as a black artist,” she says, talking ahead of an appearance in Harrogate next week. Dr Kanneh-Mason is one of three speakers at the next Berwins Salon North event and will join neuroscientist Dr Tom Bellamy and parenting expert Anita Cleare to explore the complexities of relationships, how they shape us and how they can help us to deal with life’s challenges.

Dr Kanneh-Mason, whose memoir House of Music: Raising the Kanneh-Masons was published in 2020, will be sharing her family’s extraordinary journey of raising world-class musicians while navigating the challenges of race and identity in the public eye.

The audience at a previous Berwins Salon North event. Photo: Mike Whorley

She has seven children, ranging in age from 29 to 15 years. All are classical musicians, playing either violin, piano or cello and between them they have featured in numerous television shows, performed at the Bafta awards and appeared in the Royal Variety Show, with cellist Sheku also performing at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They were raised in Nottingham by parents Stuart Mason, a business executive and Dr Kanneh-Mason, who is a former university lecturer. Both parents played musical instruments to a high standard but never pursued professional careers.

“Music is an amazing thing for the children to do,” Dr Kanneh-Mason says. “My eldest daughter started on the piano and she managed to inspire everybody. Everyone then decided to follow and I think the reason it happened is because they could all play together and so it became a collective passion and something that they had fun doing together. It was never an isolated thing and they never felt alone doing what they were doing. We didn't expect them all to become musicians professionally - that just happened between them.”

It has, she says, “opened up the world for them”; her children now have the opportunity to travel all over the globe to perform, experiencing different countries and cultures and meeting a “huge variety” of people. But their success has not been without challenge.

“I think it's very difficult as a black person to go into fields that you're not expected to be in. And I think classical music is one of those areas,” Dr Kanneh-Mason reflects. “Even if you go into something like football, which black people are ‘allowed’ to do now, I think even if you go into something like that, you're going to have to face a huge amount of racist abuse to be honest. And I think in classical music, there's always a sense that this is an area that you don't belong in, that you shouldn't be doing. You have to fight quite hard to prove that you are good enough, that you have the right to be there and that your identity isn't somehow at odds with what you are doing.”

In writing her book, Dr Kanneh-Mason says she learnt a lot from her children about what it is to be young and Black in today’s world. “I thought it was interesting that we spent so much time trying to shield them from the harshness of racism, for example, in the world,” she reflects. “But of course, they're completely aware. They have their own support strategies and they had lots of incidents to tell me as well. Some of which I didn't know.”

"I loved their sense of optimism amidst everything,” she adds. “Their sense that yes, it's going to be all right, that music and the arts are going to survive and there is a possibility of really changing things.”

At the end of nearly every concert, the siblings are approached by other children and young people. “They will say ‘we’ve started playing an instrument because we've seen you’. And it's not just black children,” Dr Kanneh-Mason says. “It's all children and young people. I think if you see young people doing something and enjoying it and being successful in it, that's always inspiring.”

