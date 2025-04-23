Police are appealing for information relating to the death of a man who was discovered inside a car in a hedgerow in Yorkshire.

Police were initially called to the scene of a reported crash on B1249 Driffield Road, near Driffield, shortly before 8.30pm on Monday (Apr 21).

Officers had received reports that a member of the public had seen a car in a field when driving past - but they could not find the vehicle.

However, later in the evening at around 11pm, a further deployment was made and officers discovered a black Peugeot 207 behind a hedgerow near to the junction with York Road.

The driver, a 46-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

A statement from Humberside Police said: “We appeal to anyone who may have been travelling in the area between 8.05pm and 8.25pm, who may have witnessed the vehicle enter the field or has dashcam footage, to contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 413 of 21 April.