Driver cheats death by inches after piece of metal smashes through windscreen

A driver cheated death by inches after a metal object smashed through his windscreen and sliced his head open as he drove along the motorway.

Welder Jake Gray, 31, had been travelling to work in his VW Golf when the piece of metal flew though his front windscreen and out of the rear window.

The father-of-two was left with a severe head wound pouring with blood but managed to safely pull on to the hard shoulder along the M56 in Cheshire.

Shocking photos show how close Jake came to being 'decapitated' as the mystery object avoided hitting him full in the face by a matter of inches.

Jake called police and he was taken to Warrington Hospital where he was treated for a hairline facture of the skull.

He also had air trapped in his head and was left with a swollen face following the horror incident at around 6am last Thursday (29/5).

Jake, of Stockton, said: "I was on my way to work listening to Smooth radio and then suddenly I blinked and noticed my window was completely smashed. It was completely obliterated by this object that had come through, glass shattered in my face and I looked down and I was covered in blood.

"It has sliced straight through the windscreen and it's gone out the rear window too which was also smashed, so it went right through the car. I somehow managed to pull over safely and called 999. It all happened in the blink of an eye and I was screaming in panic because of the blood.

"But it could have been a lot worse. I could easily have been decapitated. The officer who turned up had a first aid kit and we were just trying to stop this relentless bleeding.

"I believe it was a piece of metal of some sorts to do that damage but I don't know where it came from as I wasn't following a wagon at the time. It may have come from a vehicle coming in the opposite direction.

"I just want to stress the importance of HGV's securing loads properly or being netted over because I could have died. And also that central reservations are kept clean as that obstacle has come from somewhere, not just thin air.

"I have been lucky, I could have lost my life. It must have hit a main vein right above my ear but it could quite have easily have been a different story. The NHS staff who looked after to me were incredible, I need to say a big thank you to them too."

Police and highways officers said they were unable to see any signs of the object at the scene between junctions 10 for Stretton and 11 for Daresbury.

Jake has also taken to Facebook to appeal for information about a wagon and white van which was seen pulled over in a similar location prior to the incident.

A Cheshire Police spokesman said: "At around 6.15am on Thursday, May 29, police received reports of a road traffic incident on the M56 between junctions 10 and 11.

"The caller reported an unknown object had hit his vehicle, smashing the windscreen and causing an injury to his head. He was taken to hospital and later discharged. Enquiries are currently ongoing."

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Gray after this incident. While it would be inappropriate to comment on the details of this specific incident due the police investigation, National Highways has rigorous motorways inspection, reactive and routine maintenance regimes to tackle defects and remove debris.

"In urgent cases we can and do close lanes or a carriageway to remove debris including after collisions or in cases where items have fallen from vehicles. The next planned 'sweep' of this section of the M56 is at the end of the month.

"Anyone spotting hazardous debris can report it to us, when they can do so safely, by calling our 24-7 customer contact centre on 0300 123 5000."