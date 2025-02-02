Drone footage shows final touches being added to new Aldi store in Keighley
The new store is set to open at Alexandra Mills Retail Park on Gresley Road in Keighley, and will be run by store manager Julie Allen alongside 38 other members of staff who have been recruited from the local area.
The store will be officially opened on February 6 by gold medal-winning Paralympian Ben Watson, who will be giving away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.
Aldi Store Manager Julie Allen said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Keighley. It’s set to be a special day and having Paralympic hero Ben Watson join us will make it a morning to remember.”
Cycling star Ben Watson added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of ParalympicsGB.”
Aldi is also encouraging charities and foodbanks from the local area to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.
Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected].
