Dull Men's Club: Yorkshire man goes viral on Facebook after fixing McDonald's sign at White Rose Shopping Centre

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 20th Mar 2025, 09:54 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 10:02 BST
A Yorkshire man has gone viral after using his ingenuity to fix a McDonald’s sign at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds.

Steve Lovell, 50, said the sign in the food court had been missing the counter from the letter D ‘for years’.

Intent to set about fixing the problem, Steve took a photo to get the scale right and cut out the shape from some Foamex plastic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Its stuck on with double sided tape”, he explained in his post on the ‘Dull Men’s Club’ Facebook page which has been seen by more than 25,000 people around the world.

A Yorkshire man has gone viral after using his ingenuity to fix a McDonald’s sign at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds.placeholder image
A Yorkshire man has gone viral after using his ingenuity to fix a McDonald’s sign at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds.

Many were quick to praise Steve, from Rothwell, Leeds, for his ‘dull but much needed’ act.

One member of the page said: “This is peak content for this group. Well done.”

Another added: “This wins the best post of DMC for 2025.”

In his spare time, Steve also creates ‘London Tube’ style maps of the pubs around Yorkshire – named Orderaround Maps - which have proven very popular.

Related topics:McDonald'sLeedsFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice