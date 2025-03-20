A Yorkshire man has gone viral after using his ingenuity to fix a McDonald’s sign at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds.

Steve Lovell, 50, said the sign in the food court had been missing the counter from the letter D ‘for years’.

Intent to set about fixing the problem, Steve took a photo to get the scale right and cut out the shape from some Foamex plastic.

"Its stuck on with double sided tape”, he explained in his post on the ‘Dull Men’s Club’ Facebook page which has been seen by more than 25,000 people around the world.

Many were quick to praise Steve, from Rothwell, Leeds, for his ‘dull but much needed’ act.

One member of the page said: “This is peak content for this group. Well done.”

Another added: “This wins the best post of DMC for 2025.”