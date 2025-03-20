Dull Men's Club: Yorkshire man goes viral on Facebook after fixing McDonald's sign at White Rose Shopping Centre
Steve Lovell, 50, said the sign in the food court had been missing the counter from the letter D ‘for years’.
Intent to set about fixing the problem, Steve took a photo to get the scale right and cut out the shape from some Foamex plastic.
"Its stuck on with double sided tape”, he explained in his post on the ‘Dull Men’s Club’ Facebook page which has been seen by more than 25,000 people around the world.
Many were quick to praise Steve, from Rothwell, Leeds, for his ‘dull but much needed’ act.
One member of the page said: “This is peak content for this group. Well done.”
Another added: “This wins the best post of DMC for 2025.”
In his spare time, Steve also creates ‘London Tube’ style maps of the pubs around Yorkshire – named Orderaround Maps - which have proven very popular.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.