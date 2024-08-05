E-bike fatal crash: Man in his 30s dies after suffering serious head injury in e-bike crash
West Yorkshire Police said it was called to Bacup Road in Todmorden shortly before 6.30pm on Sunday (Aug 4) following reports of crash.
The force said a 34-year-old man was travelling down the road on an e-bike, towards Clough Foot, when he lost control and crashed.
The man was given medical attention for a serious head injury but was pronounced dead at the scene.
A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Todmorden.
"It happened at about 6.22pm yesterday (Aug 4) when a black Beatbike Toba electric pedal cycle lost control as it travelled downhill along Bacup Road towards Clough Foot.
“The rider, a 34-year-old man, suffered a serious head injury and despite receiving medical attention was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating how this incident occurred.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1631 of August 4.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.