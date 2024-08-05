A man in his 30s has died after suffering serious head injuries in an e-bike crash in Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police said it was called to Bacup Road in Todmorden shortly before 6.30pm on Sunday (Aug 4) following reports of crash.

The force said a 34-year-old man was travelling down the road on an e-bike, towards Clough Foot, when he lost control and crashed.

The man was given medical attention for a serious head injury but was pronounced dead at the scene.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Todmorden.

"It happened at about 6.22pm yesterday (Aug 4) when a black Beatbike Toba electric pedal cycle lost control as it travelled downhill along Bacup Road towards Clough Foot.

“The rider, a 34-year-old man, suffered a serious head injury and despite receiving medical attention was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating how this incident occurred.