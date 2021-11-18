'Earthquake' felt across North Yorkshire was a 'sonic event' according to British Geological Survey

Reports of a loud rumbling and possible ground movement were reported across large areas of North Yorkshire on Wednesday afternoon.

By Louise Perrin
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 8:02 am

Information on the British Geological Survey Twitter page read: "BGS : Possible sonic event North Yorkshire November 17 2021 15:46 UTC

"BGS have received a number of reports from residents in North Yorkshire who reported an event at approximately 15:50 UTC today.

"Data from the BGS seismic networks in the region were examined and signals consistent with a possible sonic origin were recorded between 15:47:42s and 15:49:23s UTC on several stations, on the BGS seismic network, in North Yorkshire.

Residents across North Yorkshire said they felt the ground shake

"Reports included: 'house shook and conservatory creaked', 'a low rumble ending in a thud', 'windows rattled' and 'felt the ground tremble'.

"The reports received are also consistent with historical observations received for previous events with a sonic origin."

One Twitter user said: "Felt in the air and all through our bodies near Castle Howard. Kids froze, dog ran for her life. Former now thrilled, latter hiding under my bed."

Another commented: "My house shook and windows rattled so hard I thought they were going to break. Bang followed by low long rumble. #Sleights"

A sonic event is when a thunder-like noise is heard, and is usually caused by an aircraft flying faster than the speed of sound causing a sonic boom. The cause of the sonic event has not yet been confirmed.

