Unconfirmed reports of minor earthquake in York

There have been unconfirmed reports of a minor earthquake near York.

By Victoria Finan
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 5:57 pm

Residents reported feeling a “shake” just before 4pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Website Volcano Discovery, which monitors earthquake activity, said a “Seismic-like event, possible earthquake, reported” at approximately 3.48 pm.

“There are no details yet on the magnitude or depth of this possible quake,” the website said.

Chelle Fox said: “I felt the whole house shake and rumble about half an hour ago.”

Janet Olsen said: “I wondered what it was. I got up thinking a heavy vehicle was up to something!”

According to the British Geological Survey between 150 and 200 earthquakes are detected in the UK and the surrounding seas each year.

