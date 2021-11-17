Residents reported feeling a “shake” just before 4pm on Wednesday afternoon.
Website Volcano Discovery, which monitors earthquake activity, said a “Seismic-like event, possible earthquake, reported” at approximately 3.48 pm.
“There are no details yet on the magnitude or depth of this possible quake,” the website said.
Chelle Fox said: “I felt the whole house shake and rumble about half an hour ago.”
Janet Olsen said: “I wondered what it was. I got up thinking a heavy vehicle was up to something!”
According to the British Geological Survey between 150 and 200 earthquakes are detected in the UK and the surrounding seas each year.