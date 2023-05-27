Eccentric Yorkshire engineer beats speed record after reaching 55mph - in a wheelie bin

Madcap Michael Wallhead, 31, clocked up the breakneck speed in the souped-up green bin he'd spent around £700 worth of modifications on. And after recording an average speed of 54.9mph in two lengths of a runway, beating the previous world record of 45.092mph, held by Andy Jennings.

But Michael, who's now awaiting confirmation from Guinness World Records, says he feels his motorised wheelie bin could go even faster.

Michael, design engineer, said: "I've wanted to do this project for a long time, I knew there was a record and I thought 45mph seems beatable. It felt absolutely amazing. But I feel like it's got a little bit more to give and there's part of me that wants to push it a bit further."

Michael Wallhead in his record-breaking wheelie bin.

Michael, had always been interested in attempting the record, but began his project in January this when he bought spare parts for his motorbike. He then fitted the bin, which he bought for £20 from Facebook marketplace, with a Suzuki GP125 two-stroke engine. He also kitted it out with magnesium go-kart wheels, 30ml rear axle, a five gear box, a chassie, a steering damper and one wheel at the front.

Michael, of Mirfield, roped in engineering pals Ben and John Woodhead to help with the custom made parts. And friends Jake Benn and Alex Denton also helped him undertake eight hours worth of rigorous testing.

He added: "About five or six years ago, I was talking to some mates and I said the next vehicle I get needs to be no bigger than a wheelie bin. I ordered some spare parts last year and they came with an engine. I debated whether to send it back but I thought I'd wanted to do this project for a long time.

"The cost spiralled out of control. I initially started using what spare parts I had lying around, but I had to continue to replace them for safety reasons. There's a lot of engineering challenges to fit everything in and you have to get in yourself too. It was very hot in the bin, the gears are really difficult to change because of the room you've got. Your left foot is busy doing that and your right foot has get the speed up. I can see why people don't commute in them."

Now after hopefully beating the recognised record at Elvington airfield in North Yorkshire on Wednesday (May 24), Michael has his sight set on another record.

He added: "There's another unofficial record of 63mph and I want to do that."