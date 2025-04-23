Educating Yorkshire's Matthew Burton: 'I'm running Manchester Marathon for Miscarriage Association after we lost our baby'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Burton captured the hearts of the nation on the Channel 4 show back in 2013 when the English teacher was seen touchingly helping pupil Musharaf Asghar to overcome a stammer.

Now head of the school – Thornhill Community Academy in Dewsbury – Mr Burton has since has written books for teenagers about school and exams and has appeared multiple times on TV and radio. He’s due to star in a new series of Educating Yorkshire set to be on screen by the end of the year.

This weekend, however, running will be his focus. He’s getting ready to join 36,000 people in Manchester tackling 26.2 miles – and he’s doing so for a cause close to his heart after he and his wife Laura lost their first baby to miscarriage on Christmas Eve 2012.

Mr Burton said: "Words can't ever really describe the feeling of being told you have lost your baby. To go from expecting to welcome a tiny human being to knowing that wasn’t going to happen in a matter of seconds was just unbearable. Miscarriage is so common, but it still isn’t spoken about as much as it should be – there’s still a taboo that surrounds it.”

Following their loss, Mr Burton became an ambassador for the Miscarriage Association, raising awareness and funds to help it continue supporting people going through the heartbreak of pregnancy loss and advocating for better care and rights for those affected.

He’s taken on several challenges for the charity over the years including the Yorkshire Marathon and Leeds 10K and, on-screen winning TV’s The Celebrity Chase, bringing home over £20,000 for the cause.

He said: “The Miscarriage Association works hard to support those who need it at this heartbreaking time, advocate for change, and raise awareness of something that damned well needs it.”

Through his ambassador role, dad-of-three Matthew regularly raises awareness of the importance of recognising the impact of experiencing loss, especially for men and partners, whose experience is sometimes overlooked.

He said: “Although that moment of loss will never go away, it’s certainly taught me a few things. Firstly, to talk about it. It helped. Those who knew about it thought they couldn’t say the right things, I’m sure, but every supportive word helps.”

The Adidas Manchester Marathon is the UK’s second biggest marathon event. Taking place on the same day as the TCS London Marathon, it will be the biggest day of marathon running in UK history with 90,000 people expected to take part in the two events on April 27.

Mr Burton said: “I’ve been putting in the training on some dark and damp evenings, so since the clocks went forward it’s been nice to get out in the sun and light. I’m now strangely looking forward to it – but maybe ask me again after 26 miles…”