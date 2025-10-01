Edward Stourton: Ampleforth College child abuse scandal 'poisoned our childhood'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He explains: “My dad was born in Mauritius, my mum was born in Hong Kong, I was born in Nigeria, my brother was born in London, my sister was born in Malta, and my youngest brother was born in Switzerland.”

Before Cambridge University, Edward studied at Yorkshire’s Ampleforth College. His father, also went to the school: “I think he’d come to love the area. My parents bought a house there in the mid ‘70s.”

Edward’s mother, who he plans to stay with when he appears at the Ilkley Literature Festival to discuss his memoir Confessions, lives in Wensleydale.

Edward Stourton. Photo: Colin Thomas

The infamy around Ampleforth College and the child abuse scandal is, he says, sad.

“I think a lot of us feel that it poisoned our childhood in retrospect. In those days it had incredibly high academic standards, particularly for the arts. I loved it, I was very happy there.”

Alumni of Ampleforth include Julian Fellows, Rupert Everett, and James Norton.

His English teachers there inspired him with the idea of writing.

The cover image of Edward Stourton's book.

“I consider myself very lucky that I've pretty much managed to support myself with words all my life.”

He was also inspired by big figures in journalism, including Michael Nicholson, whose ‘old school journalism’ fuelled Stourton’s youthful sense of adventure, reporting from foreign fields.

“Being a foreign correspondent can be exhausting. And you can pay a price for it in your personal life, I think. But I feel as curious today as I did when I started, really. It's a great privilege to do a job in which you can never stop learning.”

From trainee reporter, he went on to be a founder member of the Channel 4 News team, and its first Washington Correspondent. He became a familiar voice for the nation as a main presenter on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme for ten years, and presents Radio 4 programmes including The World at One and The World this Weekend.

With the current news agenda, is the world more volatile?

“We have been through, certainly in my lifetime, a couple of massive changes. I was at university during the Winter of Discontent. I joined ITN as a trainee just as Margaret Thatcher took over. Even bigger was 1989 and the collapse of communism, when everything that we had assumed about the way the world worked was suddenly thrown up in the air and turned on its head. An extraordinary period. And it ushered in a decade of great optimism.”

Edward says, “And then I covered 9-11, which turned everything on its head once again. Domestically and even more internationally, I've seen huge changes, which makes me think the changes that we're going through at the moment, while not minimising them – it has happened before.”

As Washington correspondent in the eighties, politics under Reagan were more civil: “There wasn't the kind of edginess and insults and, you know, sort of nastiness that there is today,” he says.

“I was in America for the last election, and it's the first time I've left not really enthusiastic to go back, because the tone of political debate has become so bitter and so divisive. In the UK, we're obviously in a period of great turbulence at the moment, but I think we haven't quite got as brutal as America has in our political rhetoric.”

Stourton has spoken of how the BBC became trusted by the nation during World War Two by developing the techniques and principles of broadcast journalism. With its accusations around bias does he still feel it has the nation’s trust?

“When I was researching my book (Auntie’s War) about the BBC during the Second World War, one of the things that struck me was the way that after May 1940, when Churchill came to power, the BBC really took off because it wasn’t constantly being battered from left and right. It was much easier to broadcast to a united country. Whereas, particularly from the Brexit referendum, we've been through a very divisive period. It’s much more difficult for the BBC, if you're broadcasting to an audience that is itself fractured.”

How does he respond to criticism of bias in its reporting on Gaza?

“For every person you find who think we’re biassed one way covering that conflict, you’ll find another one who thinks we're biassed the other way. All I can say to you, is that my experience of doing that story on a regular basis is that all the people are incredibly sensitive to the need to try and get it right. I’m talking about people on the front line here, not the bosses, but the people who actually put the stories out, really work hard to get that right.”

The age of AI misinformation he says provides an opportunity for the BBC.

“The one thing the BBC offers that nobody else can offer in quite the same way is that sense of reliability. Of course, we get it wrong. But by and large, the editorial process is rigorous.”

He says he has no idea about whether the licence fee will survive, or how the future funding of the BBC will work, but thinks its journalism has a future.

“It’s our only hope really. One shouldn’t be too pompous, but proper reporting is essential for a healthy democracy.”

He has no plans to sit back and put on his slippers yet, although he does not do wars anymore.