Egton Gooseberry Festival: Gallery of pictures as record broken at annual event

First held in 1800, the event, held annually near Whitby and organised by the Egton Bridge Old Gooseberry Society, is now the oldest surviving gooseberry show in the country.
Entrants are assessed over six categories, heaviest berry in the four colours (red, yellow, green and white), heaviest twins (two berries on one stalk) and heaviest dozen.
The show’s quirky rules are designed so that one person cannot win every category individually.
Photographer Richard Ponter was there to capture the best of the action.
