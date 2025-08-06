Egton Gooseberry Festival: Gallery of pictures as record broken at annual event

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 6th Aug 2025, 08:58 BST
Graeme Watson broke a record as the Egton Bridge Gooseberry Show returned for its annual event.

First held in 1800, the event, held annually near Whitby and organised by the Egton Bridge Old Gooseberry Society, is now the oldest surviving gooseberry show in the country.

Entrants are assessed over six categories, heaviest berry in the four colours (red, yellow, green and white), heaviest twins (two berries on one stalk) and heaviest dozen.

The show’s quirky rules are designed so that one person cannot win every category individually.

Photographer Richard Ponter was there to capture the best of the action.

Egton Gooseberry Festival . Record breaker Graeme Watson with his prize winner pic Richard Ponter

1. Egton Gooseberry Festival

Egton Gooseberry Festival . Record breaker Graeme Watson with his prize winner pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Egton Gooseberry Festival . Having great fun pic Richard Ponter

2. Egton Gooseberry Festival

Egton Gooseberry Festival . Having great fun pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Egton Gooseberry Festival . Enjoying the show pic Richard Ponter

3. Egton Gooseberry Festival

Egton Gooseberry Festival . Enjoying the show pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Egton Gooseberry Festival . Enjoying the show pic Richard Ponter

4. Egton Gooseberry Festival

Egton Gooseberry Festival . Enjoying the show pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

