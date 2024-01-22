All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Elderly man, 77, killed after being hit by Audi in Yorkshire crash

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a 77-year-old man died when he was hit by a car in Yorkshire.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 12:17 GMT

The pedestrian was treated by the ambulance service at the scene of the crash in Doncaster last night (Jan 21) but sadly died.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Bawtry Road in Bessacarr at around 7.20pm following reports of a ‘single vehicle collision’ involving a silver Audi.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement from the force said: “The driver of the Audi remained at the scene following the collision and is assisting officers with their enquiries. We are asking for any witnesses to the collision or any motorists in the area around the time of the incident with dashcam footage to come forward.”

A man in his 70s died after being hit by a car in DoncasterA man in his 70s died after being hit by a car in Doncaster
A man in his 70s died after being hit by a car in Doncaster

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 741 of January 21. Dashcam footage can be emailed to [email protected]. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.