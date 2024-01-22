The pedestrian was treated by the ambulance service at the scene of the crash in Doncaster last night (Jan 21) but sadly died.

A statement from the force said: “The driver of the Audi remained at the scene following the collision and is assisting officers with their enquiries. We are asking for any witnesses to the collision or any motorists in the area around the time of the incident with dashcam footage to come forward.”