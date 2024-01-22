Elderly man, 77, killed after being hit by Audi in Yorkshire crash
The pedestrian was treated by the ambulance service at the scene of the crash in Doncaster last night (Jan 21) but sadly died.
South Yorkshire Police were called to Bawtry Road in Bessacarr at around 7.20pm following reports of a ‘single vehicle collision’ involving a silver Audi.
A statement from the force said: “The driver of the Audi remained at the scene following the collision and is assisting officers with their enquiries. We are asking for any witnesses to the collision or any motorists in the area around the time of the incident with dashcam footage to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 741 of January 21. Dashcam footage can be emailed to [email protected]. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
