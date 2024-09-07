Elderly woman fighting for life after being hit by a motorbike in West Yorkshire

An elderly pedestrian has suffered life threatening injuries after being hit by a motorbike in West Yorkshire.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury road collision in Wakefield.

The incident happened at about 9.11am yesterday (Friday September 6) when a black Ducati scrambler motorbike hit a woman on Barnsley Road in South Elmsall outside Card Factory.

The pedestrian, 79, was taken to hospital where she was found to have suffered serious injuries which are believed to be life-threatening. Her condition is said to be critical.

The rider stopped at the scene and was spoken to by police.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who may have footage which may assist their investigation.