Elderly woman fighting for life after being hit by a motorbike in West Yorkshire

Sophie Mei Lan
By Sophie Mei Lan

Digital Journalist

Published 7th Sep 2024, 19:44 BST
An elderly pedestrian has suffered life threatening injuries after being hit by a motorbike in West Yorkshire.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury road collision in Wakefield.

The incident happened at about 9.11am yesterday (Friday September 6) when a black Ducati scrambler motorbike hit a woman on Barnsley Road in South Elmsall outside Card Factory.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pedestrian, 79, was taken to hospital where she was found to have suffered serious injuries which are believed to be life-threatening. Her condition is said to be critical.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnessesWest Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses

The rider stopped at the scene and was spoken to by police.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who may have footage which may assist their investigation.

They can be contacted on 101, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 339 of 6 September.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice