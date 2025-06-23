Thousands of pounds have been donated in memory of Sheffield schoolgirl Elemie Wainwright towards the restoration of a popular playground that she loved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elemie, 11, died earlier this month in a fatal collision with a van on the High Street in the village of Mosborough.

Her mother Jodie has launched a GoFundMe page in her memory to raise funds for a local park with more than £9,000 raised already from over 300 donations. The page was only set up at the weekend but has already broken an initial £6,000 fundraising target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows Sheffield Council recently removing the central climbing frame play equipment at the park on Plumbley Hall Road after deeming it unsafe.

Fundraising is taking place in memory of Elemie Wainwright

A community group has been established to raise money for its replacement following the council advising it has no budget for a replacement. The cost of replacing the structure has been estimated at between £30,000 and £40,000.

The GoFundMe page reads: “Plumbley Park will always hold a special place in our hearts.

"The climbing frame at Plumbley Hall Road Park has been removed for safety reasons and won't be replaced unless funds are raised. There is a local group of parents and residents working together to bring the park back. Let's try give them a head start... for Elemie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The cost to replace the equipment has been estimated at around £30,000-£40,000.

“The park meant so much to Elemie and we would love to raise as much funds as possible in order to restore the park in her memory.

“Elemie spent endless days there after school, playing and laughing with her friends whilst waiting for the ice cream van, Elemie just loved being there. She never wanted to leave.

"Please let's do this as a community. For Elemie.”

A police investigation into the circumstances around the fatal collision involving Elemie on the afternoon of June 12 remains ongoing. A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and traffic offences. South Yorkshire Police has said he has been “fully co-operating with officers” and has been released on bail.