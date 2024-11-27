Elsecar Reservoir: Police appealing for information over missing man last seen near Yorkshire reservoir

Police are appealing for information regarding a man who has gone missing and was last seen at a reservoir.

The 69-year-old man, named only as Peter by police, is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall with short, grey hair and a beard. He is known to usually wear a sweatshirt and jeans.

South Yorkshire Police said he was last seen in the Hoyland area of Barsnley at around 8am on Sunday (Nov 24), but the force believes he may have been in the vicinity of Elsecar Reservation at around 7am on Sunday.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “ A fishing competition was held at the reservoir at this time and it is possible that someone who attended the event saw Peter or his car in the area at that time.

Police are appealing for information about missing PeterPolice are appealing for information about missing Peter
Police are appealing for information about missing Peter | SYP/Google

“Peter’s car is a brown Vauxhall Meriva.Have you seen Peter, or do you know someone who was at Elsecar Reservoir on Sunday morning who may have seen him?”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 488 of November 24.

