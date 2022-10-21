Now the National Emergency Services Museum (NESM) has won a major award to be named the whole country's most family friendly.

The small museum is independent, and self-funded, dedicated to celebrating the heroic history of the nation's emergency services.

To families the museum made "history come alive", while judges recognised "outstanding" community work, hands-on galleries and a welcoming staff.

The museum has been named the country's most family friendly

Helen Shepherd is part of the team. Members had travelled to London on Wednesday in the hope of being crowned best small museum - which they were. There were stunned gasps from all, she added, when they were also named overall winner.

Ms Shepherd said: "We're just so proud. We're absolutely delighted, it's a massive achievement for a small museum like us - and for Sheffield and Yorkshire.

"It means so much - we're such a small team and we put our absolute heart and soul into this museum to make it the best we can."

Run by charity Kids in Museums, the Family Friendly Museum Award 2022 is granted to one setting that goes the extra mile for families.Experience Barnsley was also named the Best Accessible Museum.

Through lockdowns the NSEM had survived thanks to the support of an enormously successful crowdfunding campaign, demonstrating communities' thanks.

Judges said they were also impressed by the hands-on nature of the museum, with fire engine rides, dressing up, climbing walls, and simulators.

In families' submissions, it read: "Most of all, the museum isn’t stuffy and old fashioned. Its young and excited team keep things fun and interesting, while keeping the heroes of history at the heart of every display and activity.”

Ms Shepherd said the aim of the Tardis-like museum, housed in an old Victorian emergency services building in the city, was to share a breadth of stories from the origins of the fire service to the story of the Sheffield blitz, ambulance workers, RNLI and coastguard teams.

Blitz exhibition at National Emergency Services Museum. Paul Watson in a fire watch station.

"The history of emergency services is a social history, we can tell stories right back to the Great Fire of London and how it came to be," she said. "It also tells us about the history of this country.

"It isn't just a row of fire engines," added Ms Shepherd. "It really is telling a story of how the country has changed over hundreds of years. It's a story of social change."

