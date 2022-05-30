Andy, whose real name was Peter, had played the character on television for a decade before he left the soap in 2010.

The sad news of his death has now been confirmed by his family, months after his passing.

Andy Devine played Shadrach Dingle in the ITV soap Emmerdale. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Andy was best-known to audiences as a member of the iconic Dingle clan in the ITV soap, playing big brother to family patriarch Zak Dingle.

He made his first appearance in the show in 2000 and left in 2010 after his character was killed off during an emotional storyline involving alcohol abuse.

Prior to his turn in Emmerdale, Andy starred in the 1999 Russell T Davies drama Queer As Folk as Bernard Thomas.

The actor had previously served in the Royal Navy before turning his attention to performing.

His death was confirmed by his family on May 30 but public records show that Andy had actually passed away almost four months ago on January 27.

As of yet, the cause of death has not been confirmed.

Following the sad news of his passing, tributes have rolled in from Emmerdale fans.

One fan said: “Sorry to hear we have lost another good actor.”

Another said: “Saddened to learn that Andy Devine has died. What a actor (and character).”