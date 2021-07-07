Actor and presenter Natalie Anderson will host the Smart Works event at Manahatta Leeds.

Smart Works Leeds, the charity that supports unemployed women back into work by providing them with interview clothing and coaching, is to hold a special celebratory event later this month highlighting the resilience of women across Yorkshire during the pandemic.

Hosted by presenter and former Emmerdale star Natalie Anderson, it will take place on the evening of July 22 at Manahatta, Merrion Street, Leeds, and will feature a panel discussion entitled ‘The Pandemic and Women’s Work: Celebrating the Resilience of Women during Covid-19’.

The Smart Works charity launched in London in 2013 with the aim of supporting women from a range of backgrounds and age groups back into employment by providing coaching to boost their confidence in their ability to succeed at interview.

It also provides high-quality, interview-appropriate clothing, shoes and accessories for its referred clients to keep and wear for their job interview, and high-quality, work-appropriate clothing for them to keep and wear when they get the job.

There are now Smart Works centres across the UK, including in Edinburgh, Manchester, Reading, Birmingham, Newcastle and the Leeds branch, which opened in 2019 in Mabgate Mills, close to the city centre.

The Smart Works Leeds celebration evening will feature a panel of Yorkshire women from the worlds of business, media and retail, discussing the impact of the pandemic on women’s lives, and will include insight from a Smart Works Leeds client whose life has been transformed through using the service.

There will also be fizz, food and a chance to shop from a small pop-up boutique of clothing and accessories donated by Yorkshire retailers including Joe Browns, Very Stylish Girl, Helen Sykes Fashions, Lint Clothing and Clockface Beauty, plus a raffle with prizes including a pair of Valentino shoes.