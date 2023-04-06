In late 2022, a confirmed case of tick-borne encephalitis virus was detected in Yorkshire, the first confirmed case to be found in England.

Tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) is a viral infection that can cause a mengitis-like illness in humans and the virus can also cause disease in animals. The virus infected tick is common in many parts of the world including many countries in Europe.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) assures that the risk to the general public in the UK remains ‘very low’. The risk is ‘low’ for high risk groups such as those living, working or visiting affected areas, as determined by duration of time spent outside.

Outcome of being infected by a tick-borne virus can vary from completely asymptomatic infection to a mild flu-like illness, to severe infection in the central nervous system such as meningitis or encephalitis. The government health department is currently investigating the frequency of the virus being found in ticks in recent years, though it is likely due to a number of factors.

Ticks can cause an acute inflammatory disease characterized by skin changes, joint inflammation, and flu-like symptoms called Lyme Disease. (Pic credit: Getty Images)

Deputy director at UKHSA, Dr Meera Chand, said: “Our surveillance suggests that tick-borne encephalitis virus is very uncommon in the UK and that the risk to the general population is very low.

“Ticks also carry various other infections, including Lyme disease, so take steps to reduce your chances of being bitten when outdoors in areas where ticks thrive, such as moorlands and woodlands, and remember to check for ticks and remove them promptly.”

Before 2019 TBEV had not been found in the UK, since then the infected ticks have been identified in areas in the East of England, Southern England, Scotland and Yorkshire.

In July 2019, a European visitor became ill after being bitten by a tick in the New Forest, Hampshire, and was subsequently diagnosed as a highly probable case of TBE. In July 2020, a second probable case of TBE infection was diagnosed in a patient from Hampshire.

A third case was reported in England in September 2022, who is likely to have acquired infection in Scotland in June 2022. A fourth case was reported in England in October, with a likely exposure while visiting the North York Moors. The third and fourth cases both tested positive for TBEV by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing.