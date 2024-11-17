Ernest Stewart obituary: Former newspaper worker who had 'printing in his blood'
Printing was in his blood: his father got him an interview at the old Yorkshire Evening News and at age 15 Ernest began his apprenticeship as a printer.
Apart from a two year pause for National Service in the Life Guards, it was in printing that he remained.
He joined the Yorkshire Post in June 1957 as a compositor and was eventually promoted to assistant production controller and then chief production controller, a technically challenging job which demanded precision and a keen eye for detail.
Before moving to a managerial position he was a union representative and made a speech at the TUC conference about the plight of night workers. He retired at 60.
He and his wife, Jean, had four children and an extended family of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
