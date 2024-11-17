Ernest Stewart obituary: Former newspaper worker who had 'printing in his blood'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Printing was in his blood: his father got him an interview at the old Yorkshire Evening News and at age 15 Ernest began his apprenticeship as a printer.

Apart from a two year pause for National Service in the Life Guards, it was in printing that he remained.

He joined the Yorkshire Post in June 1957 as a compositor and was eventually promoted to assistant production controller and then chief production controller, a technically challenging job which demanded precision and a keen eye for detail.

Ernest Stewart former Yorkshire Post head printer

Before moving to a managerial position he was a union representative and made a speech at the TUC conference about the plight of night workers. He retired at 60.