A multi-million pound scheme to deliver a new swimming pool at Eston Leisure Centre is on schedule and on budget, councillors have been told.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A recent update on the project delivered to members of Redcar and Cleveland Council’s growth scrutiny committee said it was “on schedule” with around eight months of the programmed works remaining.

The new facility will feature a 25-metre, six lane swimming pool and a separate learner pool as well as a changing facilities and 150 seat spectator gallery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The existing, now demolished pool, was last open to the public in 2020.

The main pool under construction.

The local authority decided to replace the pool after an assessment by consultants predicted a near £3m repair bill would be needed to put it back into action due to its deteriorating condition.

The overall cost of the scheme was previously put at more than £19m, paid for by more than £12m of council borrowing, a £6.2m grant from the previous Government’s Levelling Up Fund and £700,000 from the Tees Valley Combined Authority.

The current scheme being undertaken by Willmott Dixon was granted planning permission last year and the new build development is expected to open mid-way through 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Carter, the council’s assistant director of growth and enterprise, said: “It’s all on budget, all on time, everything is going great, touch wood.

“It’s a really good project done by a really good contractor and our team managing the contract. Kudos to date on that.”

Floor and wall tiling in the main pool is now complete – councillors, the local MP and youngsters from Eston Swimming Club having visited in August to help lay the final pool floor tile – with a small, additional learners’ pool not far behind.

The new interface to the existing leisure centre building has been completed, along with brickwork on the west and north facades of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pipe work/duct work has also been finished in some areas with decoration and painting to follow.

The original scheme had not incorporated a second, small pool, but this was added in at a cost of more than £7m in 2023 after a decision by the Labour-led council administration, which meant a re-design and new funding arrangements having to be put in place.

Further delays occurred when asbestos was found in the old pool building during its demolition.

A replacement pool was originally sanctioned by the previous independent/Liberal Democrat coalition with the then council leader Mary Lanigan pledging in April 2021 that there would be “spades in the ground” within 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However construction work did not begin until September last year.

The swimming pool, on Normanby Road, will host public swimming, swimming lessons, as well as galas and competition swimming and provide a boost to efforts to promote health and wellbeing in local communities.

Sustainability measures have been incorporated into the design, including solar panels, air source heat pumps and increased wall insulation.