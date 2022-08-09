Ethan Bradley: Well known Deliveroo courier and campaigner, 28, died after head injury from bike accident, inquest finds

Ethan Bradley, a Deliveroo courier who campaigned for better workers’ rights, had the accident outside York Station on November 13 last year after enjoying an evening out with friends.

Police who were on patrol witnessed Mr Bradley, who lived in Heworth, falling over his handlebars onto the road. Believing he had had a seizure, they called an ambulance who took Mr Bradley to York Hospital.

But Mr Bradley did not wait to be seen by a doctor and instead returned home.

The inquest heard that some ten days later on November 23, he returned to the hospital’s A&E complaining of a headache, numbness in his arms and legs and hearing loss. He explained his cycling accident,which also appeared on his triage notes.

But he was told by Dr Rawnak Jaibaji that he did not believe it was related to his accident as, had the injury been serious, he would have begun exhibiting symptoms earlier.

Mr Bradley was given self care advice and sent home.

He was seen by his housemates that evening, and heard by them the next morning.

But on returning from work on November 24, his housemate found Mr Bradley unresponsive in his bedroom.

Paramedics were called and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem revealed Mr Bradley sustained a serious skull fracture as well as some bleeding on the brain.

The fractures were not diagnosed as Mr Bradley had not undergone a head scan in hospital on November 23 due to the length of time since he sustained the injury.

Dr Jaibaji said even if Mr Bradley had stayed in hospital to be seen on the day of his injury, he may not have been scanned as he was in drink.

The cause of death was given as skull fracture, head injury, and the taking of prescribed medications for anxiety, although toxicology reports showed that he had a normal amount of medication in his system.

Mr Bradley’s mother Rosemary described her son as “kind, generous and loving man who volunteered to deliver medications for vulnerable people in lockdown.”

In a letter sent to the coroner, she wrote: “He was chair of a section of the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain, and a regular journalist for the Bureau of Investigative Journalism.

“His autism held him back to a degree, but he never gave up.

“I have been assured that Ethan would have made an excellent journalist.”