Do you have your EuroMillions ticket?

The EuroMillions jackpot is an estimated £172 million.

On Tuesday, the winning main EuroMillions numbers were 11, 13, 14, 36, 45 and the winning lucky star numbers were 07, 09.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No-one won the top prize.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “Friday’s exciting EuroMillions jackpot is an estimated £172 million.

“If one UK winner banks the entire sum, they would instantly become Britain’s biggest ever National Lottery winner.