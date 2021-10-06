The EuroMillions jackpot is an estimated £172 million.
On Tuesday, the winning main EuroMillions numbers were 11, 13, 14, 36, 45 and the winning lucky star numbers were 07, 09.
No-one won the top prize.
Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “Friday’s exciting EuroMillions jackpot is an estimated £172 million.
“If one UK winner banks the entire sum, they would instantly become Britain’s biggest ever National Lottery winner.
“Players are urged to get their tickets early to be in with a chance of winning this fabulous prize.”