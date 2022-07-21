Camelot, which runs the National Lottery, has been trying to track down the winner of a £1m European Millionnaire Maker since the start of the year.

The winning ticket was bought in Doncater for the January 21 draw, when 100 people were made millionnaires in one night.

But that figure is now 99 after the winner failed to come forward and claim their prize.

A Yorkshire winner has missed out on £1m

The prize money will now go to Good Causes for National Lottery funded projects.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Unfortunately, I can confirm that the ticket holder did not come forward within the deadline to claim their prize and has now sadly missed out on this substantial amount of money.

"However, the money will now add to the more than £30M raised each week for National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

“We’re in the middle of an amazing week for UK EuroMillions players. The UK’s biggest ever winner was created on Tuesday night (July 19) when one lucky UK ticket-holder scooped the incredible £195m jackpot and Friday night’s special EuroMillions draw will see a guaranteed 22 UK millionaires created on Millionaire Maker."