One ticket matched all seven numbers to win £195,707,000 – making them the biggest jackpot winner of all time.
This surpasses the previous record-holders who won £184m in May.
Yorkshire has had its fair share of winners over the years - though none of that magnitude. Here are some of the region's winners over the years...
1.
Here are some of Yorkshire's biggest lottery winners.
2. Alex Dyer - £5.9m
Alex was running a working men's club in Knaresborough at the time of their win in 2003. They purchased a new home in the area, enjoyed several holidays and gave half their winnings away to friends and charities. Alex moved to Spain after John passed away.
3. Alex Best - £1m
Leeds born Alex Best won £1m thanks to the National Lottery back in 2018. After paying off his student loan from University of Bolton, buying a house and purchasing his first car, Alex set about making his career dreams come true by using the money to pursue work in the music industry.
4. The Wraggs - £7.6m
The best-known winners from South Yorkshire are philanthropic couple Ray and Barbara Wragg, who won £7.6million in 2000 and gave away more than £5m of it to friends, family and charities. Sadly, Barbara passed away in 2018 aged 77 – ever since, husband Ray has been fulfilling his wife’s wishes for him to live life to the fullest with their winnings.