Evan d’Andilly: Family pay tribute to University of York student who died after falling into River Ouse
The family of Evan d’Andilly have issued a statement after police divers found his body in the River Ouse in York on March 5.
The 19-year-old was from Scunthorpe and a student at the University of York. He was believed to have entered the river from the Ouse Bridge in the city centre shortly after 3am.
Police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
The family statement said: “Evan was, and always will be, our sunshine, our boy.
“He was bright, funny, loving, kind, generous, laid back and had a smile that lit up a room. His soul was gentle. There are no words to express our sadness.
“We would like to thank everyone who has sent words of kindness and support and everyone who tried to help Evan.
“This is every parent’s, every family’s, worst nightmare. We hope that his friends are getting all the support they need.”
Police are continuing to appeal for information to assist the coroner. Anyone who can help is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 30 of March 5.