Ewe what?! - sheep become stuck on house roof after 'leaping' from a nearby field

A group of adventurous sheep found themselves in a tangle this week after getting themselves stuck on a roof.

By Richard Beecham
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 2:02 pm

The baa-rmy farmyard critters became stuck on the house in Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam on Tuesday evening after making impressive leaps across a gap from a nearby field.

West Yorkshire Fire and rescue confirmed that no specialist equipment was used, but officers and a local farmer made a makeshift wooden bridge to get the sheep back home.

"Any ideas how we get down, Shaun?". Pic: WYFRS.

A WYFRS spokesperson said: "Technical Rescue Officer Damian Cameron attended the call out after receiving reports of sheep on a roof on Barnsley Road in Newmillerdam, Wakefield, at 19:42 on Tuesday.

"One sheep had leapt across a gap between a field and the roof and other sheep followed.

"No specialist equipment was required. Officer Cameron, with the help of a local landowner, built a makeshift timber bridge between the property and the neighbouring field to eventually entice the sheep back to safety."

At least they don't seem afraid of heights. Pic: WYFRS.
