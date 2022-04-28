Ewe what?! - sheep become stuck on house roof after 'leaping' from a nearby field

The baa-rmy farmyard critters became stuck on the house in Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam on Tuesday evening after making impressive leaps across a gap from a nearby field.
West Yorkshire Fire and rescue confirmed that no specialist equipment was used, but officers and a local farmer made a makeshift wooden bridge to get the sheep back home.
A WYFRS spokesperson said: "Technical Rescue Officer Damian Cameron attended the call out after receiving reports of sheep on a roof on Barnsley Road in Newmillerdam, Wakefield, at 19:42 on Tuesday.
"One sheep had leapt across a gap between a field and the roof and other sheep followed.
"No specialist equipment was required. Officer Cameron, with the help of a local landowner, built a makeshift timber bridge between the property and the neighbouring field to eventually entice the sheep back to safety."