Ex North Sea ferry Pride of York on its way to knacker's yard after career of 'Dutch dashes' and Bruges Christmas markets
She was purchased by Italian shipping company Grandi Navi Veloci together with her sister ship GNV Antares (formerly Norsun) and as the GNV Aries operated on the Naples - Palermo route.
However, the ferry suffered an engine fire in the port of Naples.
The ship is currently on her way to the Greek port of Piraeus towed by the offshore tug MSC Dragon and expected to arrive at its final port at around 8pm this evening (Friday October 25).
Thousands of people in Yorkshire and beyond will have fond memories of the ship in its heyday.
Built in 1987 at Glasgow's Govan Shipbuilders LTD for the then North Sea Ferries shipping company which subsequently became P&O Ferries, she was the largest passenger ship to be built on the River Clyde since the cruise liner, the Queen Elizabeth II, and named Norsea.
One of two identical vessels commissioned at the same time, she was built specifically for the Hull to Rotterdam car ferry service. She was renamed Pride of York in 2003 when she and her sister ship, Norsun (renamed Pride of Bruges), moved to the now withdrawn Hull to Zeebrugge service.
GNV Antares, which was built in Japan, is still operating.
A maritime enthusiast in Hull said: “It’s a sad day and we are losing a significant part of Hull’s maritime heritage.
"Thousands will have fond memories of going by ferry on Dutch dashes via Rotterdam and via Zeebrugge on trips to Bruges.”
At 31,598 gross tons Norsea was one of the largest passenger ferries in the world when built. It had a capacity of 850 vehicles and could carry over 1000 passengers.
It was 179.20 metres long, 25.40 metres wide taking a draft of 6.41 metres. It was powered by 2 Wärtsilä-Sulzer 9ZAL40 engines with an maximum speed of 19 knots.
Norsea (1987 to 2003), Pride of York (2003 to 2020) and finally GNV Aries (2021 to 2024).
