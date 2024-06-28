A dog walker on the cliffs above the South Landing, Flamborough in fine weather at high tide. Picture Tony Johnson

An independent inspector has dismissed an appeal by the owner of a holiday let dubbed the “Love Island villa on East Yorkshire’s coast” saying noise and disturbance caused by holidaymakers would cause “unacceptable harm” to neighbours.

Retrospective planning permission to use The Eaves in Flamborough as a holiday let, as well as a home, was unanimously refused last year after councillors heard there’d been issues including “anti social behaviour, noise, profanities, screaming, shouting, singing and the smell of narcotics”.

Parminder Singh Chana, who brought the property with his brother in 2021, appealed. However the planning inspector said the holiday let for up to 16 guests would have an “unacceptable” impact on neighbours in the quiet cul de sac, close to South Landing.

She said the layout, with a hot tub, swimming pool and outdoor seating areas, would encourage guests to congregate in the rear outdoor space and this would “would lead to significant levels of noise for residents in the vicinity”, particularly in the summer.

The Eaves, South Sea Road, Flamborough

She said even with management measures, including a response team, she was not “sufficiently confident that the holiday use of the property as applied for could be successfully managed without causing significant harm to the living conditions of nearby residents”.

East Riding Council – whose officers had recommended approval of the planning application – had installed noise monitoring equipment but didn’t pursue the matter as insufficient evidence was found.

The inspector accepted it was difficult to monitor, because of fluctuating guest levels, however “the absence of an objection from the council’s public protection officer does not in itself render the development acceptable”.

B&B owner Tracy Jarvis, who lives opposite, said they were “over the moon”. However, although she understood the owner had been told to cease trading, the property continues to be advertised.

Yesterday it was possible to book the property for 10 people – marketed as “the most exclusive villa” – from July 12 to July 14 for £1,951.

Mrs Jarvis thanked ward councillor Jayne Phoenix for her support, adding: “We are confident the council will take steps to resolve this for once and for all. It’s been really hard on the elderly residents in the area.”

Councillor John Whittle said it was “nice to be vindicated from time to time”: “We are frequently reminded that if we go against officers’ recommendations, we run the risk of being a more pragmatic view – that’s one of the beauties of the planning system.”