We’ve asked you what is the most extreme way you are saving money on bills this winter - here are your answers.

The cost of living crisis has seen a rise in energy bills resulting in many households across the country struggling to make ends meet. This national crisis is an ongoing event which started in 2021 and is caused by a combination of factors.

A rise in inflation in the UK, as well as the financial effect of foreign issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic are the main causes of the crisis. Energy bills are increasing faster than household incomes, resulting in people, including in Yorkshire, who are going to extreme lengths to stay warm this winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some have even organised secret food banks to help struggling families and there has been a rise in charity shop customers due to the rise in various goods. So we asked you what extreme ways you are saving money on bills to keep warm this winter and sadly, there are a few of you making many sacrifices to reduce your heating and gas bills.

A smart energy meter. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Extreme ways Yorkshire folk are saving money on bills this winter

"Currently sat with two blankets and a hot water bottle as my living room is 10 degrees." - Carrissa-marie Jackson

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Heating low, moving about more, jogging up stairs to be in the warmest part of the house. When sitting, a fleece throw over my legs. Multiple thin layers, rather than one thick jumper." - Andrew Buckley

"Heating for an hour in the morning, an hour in the afternoon and an hour at night. If it's not too chilly, I miss the afternoon hour." - Linda Whiter

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Heating off, lights off, I use a heated throw on sofa, electric blankets in bed, use microwave." - Paula Mills

"The gas heating is off, it’s eight degrees in our kitchen and dining room last night. It’s 25 degrees with the wood burning stove in the living room." - Andy Wilson

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Have three fireplaces restored and two multi fuel burners installed. Solar panels being added tomorrow weather permitting." - Kent Williams

"Not using the dryer and turning the heating down. Not using an oven or hob. Using a slow cooker and electric wok. Asked Father Christmas for an air fryer." - Gill Whitham

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having no heating on." - Stephen Webster

"Filling a thermos flask with hot water to last all day without boiling the kettle eight times." - Roger Pearson

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Using tumbled drier a lot less, bought a glass kettle which has meant that we boil less water and we have turned lots of lights off and changed some bulbs to LEDs - it has made a massive difference.” - Elaine Benson

“Do extra shifts at work to stay warm.” - Richard Smith

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Central heating is not used. The log burner is used all day. The immersion heater is on for two hours in the morning.” - Ros Tiernan

“Pretending I am in a period drama and only using candles. Even heat my baked beans up in an oil burner.” - Alex Hunter

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Taking a cold shower every day.” - Peter Logan

“Not wasting time and money sending Christmas cards, got the heating turned low and I burn whatever is available on the woodburner. Eating local and fresh. Even if the family hates carrots and swedes. Giving vouchers for family Christmas presents so I don’t have to go shopping. All helps!” - Jane Parry

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Saving money by no heating on, 12C in our lounge , a few extra layers of clothing on.” - Bernard Ross Lee