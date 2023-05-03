We’ve asked you what your favourite slang words and sayings are native to Yorkshire - and you picked out some great ones.

The Yorkshire language has roots in Old English, prominently influenced by Old Norse and can be traced back to 400 AD. Even though the dialect has faded over time and faces extinction, there are still a number of Yorkshire residents who still use the words and phrases passed down from their grandparents.

In particular, organisations including The Yorkshire Dialect Society and the East Riding Dialect Society exist to preserve the language. An event that promotes the region’s dialect and culture is Yorkshire Day, which takes place on August 1 every year.

The dialect has been represented in classic literature such as Emily Bronte’s novel Wuthering Heights, Charles Dickens’s book Nicholas Nickleby and the book The Secret Garden written by Frances Hodgson Burnett. One other way to keep the language alive is by asking Yorkshire residents what their favourite Yorkshire slang words and sayings are and by the power of great memories and a typical Yorkshire childhood, you have come up with some brilliant ones.

Best Yorkshire dialect, slang words and sayings according to people who live here

“My Grandad always used to say (and now I say) ‘ova yonder’ I thought he was talking about an actual place over the hill in Wilberfoss where they lived.” - Cath Penny Baggins

“To express surprise … ‘well I’ll go to the foot of our stairs!’” - Susan Naylor

“Go sling yer ‘ook! One of my lovely dads favourites.” - Sharon Hope

“To which I always add, ‘well l would if we didn’t live in a bungalow’ (we don’t).” - Reg Warwick

“'If ever tha does owt for nowt, do it for thisen'.” - Andy Geraghty

“I used to have students ask me what the meaning of this word was: ‘wellworritwowo’ - their faces when I explained it was Yorkshire for ‘well, what it was was…’” - Andrew Carter

“A young lady from Hong Kong, who stayed with us for a few weeks, asked me what Ey Up means, as I say it a lot. Made me think of all the different reasons I say it.” - Keith Parsons

“I’m Reyt suited.” - Sue McGlynn

“‘What do yer want to go to London for? It’s nowt but 20 Doncasters end to end’.” - Michael Edwards

“I’m nithered.” - Robert Blandford

“Are you going to side those!” - Andy Bell

“Cake oil,coil oil, fish oil.” - Dave Craige

“Wes tha guin… (where are you going).” - Paul Smudger Smith

“‘Don't cast a clout until May is out’, meaning don't take your winter clothes off too soon.” - Jean Carter

“Yorkshire born an' bred wi' nowt tekken owt.” - Ruth Hutchinson

“Ow much??!” - Barbara Robson

“Stop being so mardy.” - Rita Morse

“Thas neither use nor ornament.” - Angela McMahon

“Give over mithering!!” - Rosalie Pickard

“Nah then, how ista?” - Margaret Coates

“Put wood int ole [close the door].” - Judy Phillips

“Frame thisen [hurry up].” - Peter Pozman

“Ain’t got non.” - Julie Tommins

“Oh yer ear!” - Maureen Sowerbutts Bolton

“Than noes.” - Judy Wardle

“Ge’or.” - Sam Coy

“Nowt - be reet - fair t'middlin - al sith the.” - Michelle McDermott

“My Grandad, a proud Yorkshireman, used to sing a song ‘The Tyke’s Motto’ umpteen verses with the chorus, ‘Tha' mun 'ear all, & tha mun say nowt, Tha mun sup all & tha mun pay nowt. An' while this weary earth tha'art upon Always look after number one. Tha mun tek all & tha mun gie nowt, An' that'll soon 'ave money on t'shelf, An if ivver tha does anything fer nuthin, Tha mun do it, an' do it for thysen’. If you aren't a Tyke and don't understand the dialect… you have my sympathy.” - David Wild

“Ah won't Tek me coit off, am not stoppin.” - Mike Peacock

“It's a bit slape owtside,I nearly went skelling!” - Chris Grumps Stokes

“Sum on us av gorra gerroff.” - Richard Carter

“Chuffing 'eck.” - Les Turfrey

“Thi wet.” - Paul Swann

“Ey up!” - Sonia Johnstone

“Eh by gum!” - Lesley Reynolds

“Ooo woshy wee? Woshy wee ersen? Translation: Who was she with? Was she by herself?” - David Wild

“Doylum for idiot or fool.” - Graham Denison

“Weshing.” - Jacqueline Hazel

“Ey up duck. Gere us some watter.” - Chris O'Rourke

“Ah'll bray thee.” - Tony Martin

“(East Yourks' Hull) Croggie, Flitting, Tenfoot, Bains, Bool.” - Mark Walmsley

“If it’s not from Yorkshire, it’s sh***.” - Andy Alaw

“My grandad used to say ‘Like a fart in a colander wondering which ole to come out of’.” - Lynda Bolt

“‘If there’s owt for nowt I’m there wit barra!’ lol.” - Heidz Nicki

“You alrate you! He's not a bad un!” - Paul Steele