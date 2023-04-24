There are certain things only people from Yorkshire do and if you haven’t ticked these off your list, are you really from God’s Own Country?

There are many things Yorkshire locals take pride in - from accurate pronunciation of Yorkshire dialect to our love of Yorkshire Tea.

There are also many places in Yorkshire that you had to have visited in your childhood to truly call yourself a Yorkshire tyke.

The cuisine of Yorkshire is known for its rich ingredients, especially the Yorkshire pudding which is commonly served with roast beef, vegetables and potatoes as well as another vital ingredient that Yorkshire folk must have it with.

199 steps. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

You’re not really from Yorkshire if you haven’t…

1 - Rolled your eyes when a southerner pronounces words with t’ sounds

We Yorkshire folk strongly oppose the mispronunciation of our dialect, so when an outsider gets it wrong, we will react appropriately.

2 - Added onion gravy and roast beef with your Yorkshire pudding

Leeds Festival goers. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

A Sunday roast in Yorkshire is not complete without these three crucial ingredients.

3 - Celebrated your GCSE results at Leeds Festival

Leeds Festival has been a tradition for all high school pupils who receive their exam results.

4 - Had afternoon tea at Betty’s in Harrogate

Bettys in Harrogate. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

Betty’s is a staple of Harrogate and has become a tourist attraction that symbolises Yorkshire as a whole.

5 - Been on a school trip to Lightwater Valley, Flamingo Land or Eden Camp

A classic Yorkshire childhood memory for most of us is going on the scariest rides at our nearest theme parks or learning about the rich history of the former prisoner of war camp Eden Camp during school trips.

6 - Walked up the 199 steps in Whitby

Lightwater Valley theme park. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

This famous landmark on the Yorkshire coast has been a tourist attraction for centuries, so if you’re from Yorkshire you would have already ticked this off your list multiple times.

7 - Attempted the Three Peaks Challenge without realising just how tough it is

It has become a popular hiking route for many, even outside of the region, but us Yorkshire folk tend to underestimate the effort it takes to complete. It is a 24-mile round trip and includes 1,585m of ascent and covers the peaks of Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough.

8 - Got annoyed at York’s streets being full of tourists

When all you want is to get from point A to point B on an average working day, the last thing a Yorkshire resident wants to do is bump into tourists taking pictures in the middle of the streets.

9 - Watched Happy Valley just to spot the Yorkshire locations

We love it when we see our picturesque towns and villages featured in a popular TV show, so when this happens, we will be glued to our screens to guess where in Yorkshire the scenes were shot.

10 - Had a cup of Yorkshire Tea