The most unusual food combinations with Yorkshire pudding according to Yorkshire Post readers including rice, ice cream, jam and an onion
Here are some of the most unconventional food combinations you have seen people have with their Yorkshire puddings.
Yorkshire puddings are made out of savoury ingredients and are usually served with savoury meals and food pairings like gravy or mashed potatoes.
The term ‘Yorkshire pudding’ was first used in print by a cookery writer, Hannah Glasse, in the 18th century.
In the beginning, the Yorkshire pudding was served as a first course with thick gravy to dull the appetite with cheap ingredients so that people would not eat so much of the more expensive meat in the next course.
The famous Yorkshire dish is typically served as part of a Sunday roast, bangers and mash or even a delicious curry. It is made from a mixture of eggs, flour and milk or water.
So it was a shocker to see some of these sweet food combinations suggested by Yorkshire Post readers.
Here are some of the most unusual food or toppings you’ve seen paired with Yorkshire puddings.
Jam
Golden syrup
Sugar and gravy
Jam and sugar
Rice
Jam and milk
Sugar and butter
Treacle
Salad cream
Super Noodles
One large onion
Raspberry vinegar
Tomato soup
Ice cream
Egg and chips
Strawberry jam
Ketchup
Macaroni and cheese
Vinegar salad
Chocolate spread with custard
Green lentils and gravy
Fruit and custard
Sugar and cream
Rhubarb and custard