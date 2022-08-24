Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire puddings are made out of savoury ingredients and are usually served with savoury meals and food pairings like gravy or mashed potatoes.

The term ‘Yorkshire pudding’ was first used in print by a cookery writer, Hannah Glasse, in the 18th century.

In the beginning, the Yorkshire pudding was served as a first course with thick gravy to dull the appetite with cheap ingredients so that people would not eat so much of the more expensive meat in the next course.

Yorkshire puddings. (Pic credit: Chris Etchells)

The famous Yorkshire dish is typically served as part of a Sunday roast, bangers and mash or even a delicious curry. It is made from a mixture of eggs, flour and milk or water.

So it was a shocker to see some of these sweet food combinations suggested by Yorkshire Post readers.

Here are some of the most unusual food or toppings you’ve seen paired with Yorkshire puddings.

Jam

Golden syrup

Sugar and gravy

Jam and sugar

Rice

Jam and milk

Sugar and butter

Treacle

Salad cream

Super Noodles

One large onion

Raspberry vinegar

Tomato soup

Ice cream

Egg and chips

Strawberry jam

Ketchup

Macaroni and cheese

Vinegar salad

Chocolate spread with custard

Green lentils and gravy

Fruit and custard

Sugar and cream