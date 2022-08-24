Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire pudding is typically made from a mixture of eggs, flour and milk or water and whether you like it with onion gravy or your favourite curry, the Yorkshire dish can be served in various ways depending on its size or ingredients.

With Yorkshire Dales’ popular local produce and it’s breathtaking views, you can enjoy a delicious Yorkshire pudding meal whilst also overlooking the upland area of the Pennines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the best places in the Dales to order a Yorkshire pudding according to TripAdvisor.

Yorkshire pudding. (Pic credit: Chris Etchells)

The Buck Inn, Buckden

A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Although my lunch of chicken pate was delicious it was the sight of the most humongous Yorkshire pudding that took my breath away.”

It has a rating of four stars on the website with 312 reviews.

The Tennants Arms, Kilnsey

One reviewer on TripAdvisor said: “The carvery has a choice of nicely cooked meats followed by helping yourself to the very varied selection of vegetables and potatoes all cooked to perfection. The Yorkshire pudding was excellent as well.”

It has a rating of three and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 148 reviews.

The Victoria, Malham

A reviewer said: “Our first visit to the Victoria Inn, it won’t be the last. The Sunday lunch was exceptional. The Yorkshire puddings are a prize winner!”

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 74 reviews.

The Station Inn, Ingleton

One reviewer said: “You can definitely taste the love that was put into the food.”

Another said: “Ordered two of the [biggest] Yorkshire puddings and what a feed! Definitely what was needed after a day in the hills. Had a fantastic evening and will be visiting again!”

It has a rating of three and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 561 reviews.

The Devonshire, Grassington

A reviewer said: “There was the obligatory Yorkshire pudding, of course, which was light and fluffy, but crisp on the outside, exactly as it should be. The gravy was so tasty I asked for more.”

Another said: “The food was very tasty, well cooked and reasonably priced. The Sunday lunch was superb with a Yorkshire pudding to be proud of.”

It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 577 reviews.

Tan Hill Inn, Low Row, Swaledale

One reviewer said: “Food was good, [I] personally chose the Cumbrian sausage and Yorkshire pudding which was delicious.”

It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 1,442 reviews.

The George Inn, Hubberholme

A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “The slow cooked brisket was just perfect - exactly like my nanna used to cook, and she too was a Yorkshire lass. Needless to say, the Yorkshire pudding, roasties and veg were also perfect.”

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 420 reviews.

Clarendon Country Pub, Hebden

One TripAdvisor reviewer said: “The evening menu looked amazing and had good choice, I had the black pudding croquettes and the sirloin steak with one of the best Yorkshire puddings I’ve tasted apart from my mother’s.”

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 287 reviews.

Racehorses Hotel, Kettlewell

A reviewer said: “The choice of menu was interesting and varied, and it was delicious. We had roast beef and Yorkshire pudding (what else when in Yorkshire?). The service was excellent, friendly and efficient.”

It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 274 reviews.

Beck Hall Malham

One reviewer said: “The starter fish cakes and mini Yorkshire puddings were delicious.”

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,867 reviews.

The Craven Arms, Giggleswick

A reviewer said: “The food was delicious. I had an enormous roast beef and Yorkshire pudding dinner with perfect roast potatoes and fresh vegetables on the side.”