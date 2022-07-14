It’s no surprise one of Jane McDonald’s “biggest rated” shows ever is My Yorkshire as the entertainer and TV personality is born, bred and still lives in the region.

Here, Jane shares what Yorkshire means to her, her home comforts and how she likes her Yorkshire Puddings.

Speaking from her home city of Wakefield, Jane said: “Everyday is Yorkshire Day to me.

Jane McDonald on My Yorkshire

“We're very blessed to live in this county and I feel very blessed to live here.”

And while Jane admits she’s now in a fortunate situation in which she can choose what to do when it comes to turning down work, she seized the opportunity to present her own Channel 5 Show, My Yorkshire.

She said: “Success is what you turn down. The Yorkshire show was the biggest rated in all I have done.”

Although she couldn’t choose where to visit on the show, Jane said she loves to “find the magic” wherever she is.

Jane, who has become a household name since appearing on the BBC TV Show The Cruise in 1998, travels a lot for work but loves nothing more than coming home.

Jane’s travel must-haves

And she revealed what essential home comfort she takes with her when travelling.

“You don’t need much in life but a good cup of tea,” she said. “I take my own kettle and tea bags.”

When Jane is back home in Wakefield she loves nothing more than shopping in the hospice charity shops and devouring a date scone from a local cafe.

Yorkshire Puddings

She is also an aficionado when it comes to Yorkshire Puddings which she likes done “any way.”

“I make a very good Yorkshire Pudding,” she said. “I got the recipe from James Martin so I use his recipe - Yorkshire lad you see - so it's really good with gravy, lots of gravy.”

As an experienced Yokshire lass, Jane has had Yorkshire Puddings in a variety of ways.

She said: “I’ve had it with jam, that was a bit of a weird thing. I’ve had it with pickles as a starter. And I’ve had it with gravy as a starter.