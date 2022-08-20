Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Creators of the James Bond films are now looking for a younger actor to play the famous spy role, which could mean that bookie’s favourite Idris Elba may be out of the running.

So we’ve asked Yorkshire Post readers who they think should replace Daniel Craig as the next 007 agent.

Many of you threw your own hat in the ring and nominated yourselves as the next James Bond, while some even voted for Paddington Bear, Nigel Farage and Mr Bean.

Daniel Craig. (Pic credit: Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images)

However, an overwhelming number of people voted for Yorkshire’s own James Norton, who is best known for his roles in the TV shows Happy Valley, Grantchester, War and Peace, McMafia and Black Mirror.

While James was born in London originally, his family lived in Malton, North Yorkshire. There were 31 votes for him altogether.

There were 26 of you who stayed faithful to Idris Elba. There were a considerable number of people who voted for Boris Johnson to be the next James Bond (14 to be exact).

One commenter said: “Boris Johnson. He can blend in well inside any fridge. He can remain calm on holiday while the country falls apart. And he can seduce almost any woman he wants.”

There were 11 votes for Henry Cavill, 10 votes for Tom Hardy and six votes for Scottish actor Richard Madden, famous for his starring role in the 2018 BBC One series Bodyguard.

Here are the other actors you voted for to be the next James Bond along with the number of votes.

Jason Statham (4)

Daniel Craig (3)

Cillian Murphy (3)

Sean Bean (3)

Tom Ellis (3)

Jamie Fraser aka Sam Heughan (2)

Nicholas Hoult (2)

Aiden Turner (2)

Michael Weatherly (1)

Jodie Whittaker (1)

Rory Bremner (1)

Nigel Farage (1)

Tom Holland (1)

Alan Scot (1)

Paddington Bear (1)

Jennifer Aniston (1)

Ned Porteous (1)

Chuck Norris (1)

Jeremy Clarkson (1)

Rylan Clark-Neal (1)

Martin Kemp (1)

Chesney from Coronation Street (1)

Joe Pasquale (1)

Dean Gaffney (1)

Bradley Walsh (1)

Julian Clary (1)

Matt Damon (1)

Gregor Fisher (1)

Mr Bean (1)

Milton Jones (1)

James Purefoy (1)

Clive Owen (1)

Jimmy Anderson (1)

Tom Hiddleston (1)

Jimmy Carr (1)

Alan Carr (1)