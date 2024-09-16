Fads to facts that bring success!

Does a fad diet bring slimming success? A latest study has revealed that more than half of UK adults have followed a fad diet to lose weight. Out of those 35% stuck to it for only six days or less. If you want to lose weight what is the answer?

A fad diet is a plan that promotes rapid weight loss without robust scientific evidence to support its claims.**

The most common fad diets include:

weight loss supplements (29%)

apple cider vinegar (21%)

a juice diet (19%)

skinny tea (16%)

vitamin water (15%)

cabbage soup diet (14%)

In a Slimming World survey, of the 1,123 people who’d tried a fad diet, more than a third (38%) felt they’d wasted their time scrolling on social media for quick weight loss solutions.

The welcome news is that 93% of Slimming World members surveyed say that, since joining, they feel better equipped with the tools and strategies needed for long-term weight loss.

With our mindset-shifting support system in group and online, members learn to create healthy habits to lose weight, and keep it off for good.

Dr Avery says: “It’s completely understandable people want to believe there’s a miracle quick fix to weight loss, but quite simply there isn’t one. Losing weight and keeping it off isn’t easy, it requires change, which can be challenging. That’s why choosing an evidence-based approach and making sure you have support along the way, is so important. Staying on track and committed until your efforts become everyday habits is the secret to long term weight loss. Getting support to do that is exactly what Slimming World provides – and has done for 55 years.”

Corinne who lost 8 stone with Slimming World in York says:

"I did so many so called quick fixes to help me loser weight. All were really ahrd to stick to with 4 kids to cater for. i would end up tired and frustrated and just give up, followed by gaining more than i had lost. It was a viscious cyle. But the relief i felt when i went to Slimming World was incredible.

A plan that didn't require me obsessing over food. A plan that meant the whole family could eat the same and i could go out and socialise making wise choices and enjoy myself. I didn'y go hungry, i didn't feel guilty -it truly is the best eating plan i had ever come across.

My Slimming World group has supported me so much to make good healthy changes that certainly don't feel like a diet and help me have the needed support network to make the changes that keep me from ever returning to my old weight struggles. My recommendation will always be to find your local group - change must come but it doesn't have to be restrictive, you really can enjoy it."

Slimming World’s approach supports members to change their mindset around food with its healthy eating plan, which encourages members to base their food choices around everyday foods that are filling yet low in calories, such as fruit, veg, lean meat, fish and seafood, pasta, rice, potatoes and eggs. The flexibility and generosity of the eating plan means it fits in easily with your lifestyle and you can still eat the food you love. Members, who attend a weekly group or access support online, also receive in depth help and encouragement to change often long-standing eating and activity habits.

*The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 2,004 nationally representative consumers across the UK (aged 18+), along with a self-selecting sample of 1,380 Slimming World members via Slimming World’s member website.