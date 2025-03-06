A woman's dog almost died after swallowing a large fish hook discarded at a popular beauty spot in Yorkshire.

Cocker spaniel Lady wolfed down the hook and line while on a walk at Fairburn Ings, near Castleford, with owner Laura Hinchcliffe.

An X-ray taken by Laura's vet later revealed the 10p-sized hook lodged just centimetres from Lady's heart.

This could have proved fatal if it had pierced the three-year-old pooch's oesophagus.

Laura, 37, of Castleford, said: "We were nearing the end of Lady's walk when she picked up something which I thought was a biscuit.

"I then realised she had a clear piece of fishing line down her throat, and I had no idea if there was a hook at the end of it.

"X-rays showed there was indeed a hook, and it was wedged close to her heart."

Lady was referred to Linnaeus-owned Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield for emergency surgery.

Vet Sophie Aspinall carried out an endoscopy to retrieve the hook, with Lady well enough to come home the following day.

She said: "X-rays showed a fish hook in the oesophagus, so the best course of action was to carry out an endoscopy to remove it.

"This is a delicate procedure and could have been very challenging if the hook had torn the oesophagus, but luckily this didn't happen.

"We managed to remove the hook with no complications and we're delighted that Lady made a full recovery and is back enjoying her walks again."

Laura is now urging people not to drop litter to prevent similar incidents.

She added: "If you go fishing, please pick up your litter. Lady and I were at a wildlife reserve where there's horse riders, bird watchers, dog walkers and fishermen.