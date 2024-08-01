Fairy statue planned for Clifton park set to be moved to avoid building it on top of Roman cemetery
The 3.45m-high bronze ‘Fairy Tower’ is set to be erected at the north east of Clarence Gardens, in Wigginton Road, rather than south west of its central pavilion.
Planning documents stated the decision to move it came following the discovery that it would have been put up over the burial ground.
The statue has also divided local opinion, with one comment saying it would be a wonderful addition to the area while another branded it an eyesore.
York Council planning officers have approved the plans after they were first lodged in April.
Drawings submitted to the council show that the statue would feature a bronze column on top of a concrete plinth, topped by a figurine.
The column is set to be adorned with relief figures including animals, fairies and people, some of which are caricatures of residents who have lived in The Groves.
The Roman cemetery beneath its original location was discovered in the 19th Century and contains around a dozen graves.
Roman pottery was found there also with a stone coffin.
Figures on the statue include that of a piper which is a nod to Colin Whiski, a member of the City of York pipe band.
There are also figures representing the founders of the Northern Black Light Theatre and the Foss Fairy Trail.
A figure of a child, puppets representing Northern Black Light Theatre characters and animals including a camel, iguanas and chihuahua are also featured.
The figurine at the top consists of a fairy standing on top of a pig with wings.
Council planning officers deemed the statue acceptable stating it was not overlarge and had relevance to the local community because of the characters it depicts.
