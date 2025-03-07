Family release photograph of University of York student who died in River Ouse in York

A man who died in the River Ouse in York on Wednesday has been named by his family.

Evan Geoffrey d’Andilly, 19, was a student at the University of York.

Police divers recovered his body from the river at 11.45am on Wednesday March 6.

Evan, from Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, was reported to have entered the river from Ouse Bridge in the city centre at 3.06am.

There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A report is being compiled on behalf of the coroner, North Yorkshire Police said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the force said: “We are continuing to ask witnesses to the incident or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward as soon as possible.