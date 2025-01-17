The family of an 18-year-old from Yorkshire who died after a crash into a ditch have described him as a “dad and beloved son”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor Lupton, from West Yorkshire, died in a crash near Castleford on Sunday January 12.

Officers were called to Wheldon Road following a report a car with persons inside which had left the road and gone into a ditch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A male and female, both 21, who were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the collision have both been released under investigation pending continuing enquiries.

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate a single vehicle collision on Wheldon Road near Castleford on Sunday January 12th which resulted in the death of Taylor Lupton (18) from the Wakfield District.

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team of West Yorkshire Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Taylor’s family have now released an image of him and described him as a “lovely father and a beloved son”.

Anyone with footage which may assist this investigation is also asked to get in touch with West Yorkshire Police.

The team can be contacted on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.