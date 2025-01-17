Family release picture of 18-year-old “lovely father and beloved son” Taylor Lupton who died after crash into ditch
Taylor Lupton, from West Yorkshire, died in a crash near Castleford on Sunday January 12.
Officers were called to Wheldon Road following a report a car with persons inside which had left the road and gone into a ditch.
A male and female, both 21, who were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the collision have both been released under investigation pending continuing enquiries.
The Major Collision and Enquiry Team of West Yorkshire Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
Taylor’s family have now released an image of him and described him as a “lovely father and a beloved son”.
Anyone with footage which may assist this investigation is also asked to get in touch with West Yorkshire Police.
The team can be contacted on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The log reference is 277 of January 12.
