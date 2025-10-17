Family share pictures of woman who died after being hit by van in Leeds

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 17th Oct 2025, 10:56 BST
The family of a woman who died after being hit by a van in Leeds has released pictures of her as she was named by police.

Danielle Smith, 31, from Farnley died after she was hit by a van on Stanningley Bypass, Leeds, in the early hours of Saturday October 11, police said.

Her family are being supported by specialist officers and enquiries remain ongoing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate and would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or may have relevant dashcam footage and has not already spoken to them.

You can contact West Yorkshire Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting log 107 of 11 October.

Related topics:LeedsStanningley BypassWest Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice