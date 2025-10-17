Family share pictures of woman who died after being hit by van in Leeds
Danielle Smith, 31, from Farnley died after she was hit by a van on Stanningley Bypass, Leeds, in the early hours of Saturday October 11, police said.
Her family are being supported by specialist officers and enquiries remain ongoing.
Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate and would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or may have relevant dashcam footage and has not already spoken to them.
You can contact West Yorkshire Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting log 107 of 11 October.