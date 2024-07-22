Family who died in Yorkshire horror crash named as 11-year-old daughter left orphaned

An 11-year-old girl has been left orphaned following a horrific crash which killed four members of her family as well as two motorcyclists.

Shane Roller, his partner Shannen Morgan and their daughters Lillie and Rubie died on the A61 near Wakefield, at around 3.54pm on Sunday when their Ford Focus was in a collision with a motorbike.

A gofundme page set up for 11-year-old Poppie, who was not in the car, had reached more than £31,000 by Monday lunchtime.

The fundraiser page said: "We are reaching out to you with heavy hearts and a plea for help. On 21st July 2024 , a tragic car accident took the lives of Poppie's entire family - her loving mum, dad, and two little sisters.

Floral tributes left close to the police cordon for the fatal crash where six people, including two children, have been killed on the A61 Barnsley Road between Staincross, Barnsley, and Newmillerdam, Wakefield. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

"At just 11 years old, Poppie has lost her whole world in an instant."

Mr Roller's brother Callum wrote on Facebook on Sunday: "I'm absolutely heartbroken I'm gonna miss all of you! It's absolutely broken my heart and it's absolutely broke both side of families!

"You all had a heart of gold and gonna miss you all like crazy! My heart goes out to shannens side of family and mine! We are all in absolute shock."

A man and a woman - the rider and pillion passenger on the motorbike - were also killed. The collision scene remained closed while police investigations continued.

Grim photographs from the scene show the badly-damaged carriageway between Staincross, Barnsley, and Newmillerdam, Wakefield.

Superintendent Alan Travis, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "This is an absolutely tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of six lives. Our thoughts go out to the families of those who have died who we are working with to provide support at this time."

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101.