More than 130 affordable homes could be built on a disused former banking site if plans are agreed with the council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Lloyds Banking Group buildings at land off Cote Lane in Farsely would be demolished to make way for the scheme.

Leeds City Council is considering a planning application for 133 houses and flats at the site near the Dawsons Corner roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site was previously used by Lloyds as an office building and data centre.

Lloyds Farsley. Pic by Neimen Architects.

A design report said: “The housing mix provides a range of apartments, maisonettes, semi-detached and terraced dwellings. The housing provision is comprised of 100 per cent affordable homes.”

The project, to be built by Breck Homes, includes three apartment blocks, each three storeys in height.

People living in the development would be close to schools, shops and transport links, the report said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “Farfield Primary School is located just to the north of the site, whilst the area is further served by Westroyd Infant School and Springbank Junior School.

“The surrounding local area is well equipped with healthcare facilities, including GP practices and dental surgeries.”

The development would be a mix of rented and build-to-rent properties nar existing housing in Farsley, Stanningley, Pudsey and Thornbury.

The report said: “The proposals are an appropriate use for redevelopment of the site, contributing significantly to the provision of affordable housing in the area and making good use of a currently unoccupied commercial site.”